TRIED & TESTED: We tried 3 light therapy skincare devices to see if they actually work.

Mamamia’s Tried and Tested series is your review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellness. You won’t find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Leigh Campbell, Tamara Davis and Michaela Godinez tried out three different LED light therapy devices.

With all of us spending so much time in our homes this year, the beauty world has done some serious innovating on the home-treatment front. Enter the rise in techy light therapy gadgets.

While typical light therapy in a clinic would set you back a couple of hundred dollars, some of these handy devices cost a fraction of that, while some are more of a "skinvestment."

So, are they worth it?

Three women at Mamamia, all with different skin concerns, tried three light therapy devices with varying price points to test whether they delivered the results they claim to. Here's what they had to say.

Leigh tries: LightStim For Wrinkles Hand Held Light, $340.

Image: Supplied.

I'd seen a lot of hype online about this device in the US so was pumped to give it a whirl. What appealed to me was that it isn't a mask, so you can use it to target specific areas, and not just the face.

The device itself uses red light which is anti-aging, perfect for diminishing lines and wrinkles. Like plants, our skin has the ability to absorb light and convert it into energy. Red light is actually rejuvenating wavelengths delivered to your skin, so with continued use you’ll see a more plump appearance and softer lines. The brand also has a blue light version, which works on the same principle but targets acne.

It’s really easy to use - you hold it on the area for three minutes, then move it to the next spot you want to treat. Simples.

Image: Supplied.

I used it to focus on the lines around my eyes and also the creases on my chest. I used it every second night on clean skin while watching telly, followed by my skincare routine. After three weeks my skin is definitely more plump and the lines aren't as visibly obvious.

Michaela tries: LUX SKIN LED Facial Mask, $50.

Image: Supplied.

I have wanted to try LED light therapy since I saw the iconic Jessica Alba sporting a mask… but within my budget. Now with so many options there are multiple that are, so I gave this one a go - and it was really easy and fun to use!

It has three different light options: red light, which stimulates collagen and elastin production, blue light, which stimulates the production of oxygen radicals that kill acne-causing bacteria, and orange light, used to cleanse the skin, boost lymphatic flow and increase the production of new cells.

To use it, you apply your skincare routine, place the shield over your face and press the power button, which you press again to switch the colours.

Image: Supplied.

I used it every night before or in bed for a week, selecting the blue light. After a week I did not see much of a difference visually, though there was a slight plumpness to my skin.

I do feel that if I used it for 30 minutes across a longer time period such as four weeks, I would possibly have seen more of an effect - because in my case even with skincare it usually takes my skin a few weeks at least to see change.

But it was a really simple addition to my skincare routine and I enjoyed it!

Tamara tries: Peppy Co LED Light Therapy Mask, $179.

Image: Supplied.

I have ultra sensitive facial skin and the autoimmune condition psoriasis, so I've been told light treatments are my friend. I tried one of those exxy sessions at a facial clinic, and although it was hard to see tangible results from one sitting, I did love the feeling of the treatment.

After repeated sightings of this affordable mask on Instagram, which offers a 'medical grade' LED experience at a fraction of the cost, I was curious to know if what looks like a fancy welding mask could really give me a lit-from-within glow.

Like other options, the Peppy Co mask comes with three settings - a blue light for combatting acne, red light for anti-ageing, and yellow light for helping prevent pigmentation and sun damage.

You just pop on the mask in your desired setting, lay back and let it do its thing - it automatically clicks off at the 10 minute mark, which is the recommended amount of exposure to start to see results.

Upon applying the mask, the in-built goggles (which protect your eyes) give a blackout effect. It's instantly quite relaxing, and the radiant light on your face is similar to the feeling of being at the beach and closing your eyes. I'm semi into my meditation so treated the 10 minute block as a chance to zone out - but since there's no scrolling Insta like you can with a sheet mask, the time does seem to stretch on.

Image: Supplied.

Wanting to tackle my fine lines, I tried the red light setting several times throughout a two week period. I'd say to get solid results you'd need to use it more consistently - but truthfully, I struggled to prioritise it in my evening routine. My partner also thought it was funny and played robot music so that kinda killed my zen vibe.

My skin did look more glowy afterwards, and I can see there would be benefits from continued use - so if you're looking for an affordable light therapy option, this might be the one for you.

Feature image: Supplied.