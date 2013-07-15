Life Hacks: smart solutions for your lounge room.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

It’s times like this that we love the Internet.

If you know where to look, you can find endless clever tips and tricks for making your everyday life easier.

But if you don’t know where to look – we’re here to help. We’ve compiled a collection of some of the smartest solutions floating around online to make use of in your lounge room. And they’re right here in this clever little video for you.

And the best bit? The solutions will barely cost you anything and might just change your life.

Below you can find the easiest way to get dog hair off carpets, how to fix the smell that comes from kitty litter, and a clever way of dusting. And – bonus – you get to meet Mamamia writers Rosie, Phoodie, and Bern.

Take a look:

These smart solutions were brought to you by the all new Kia Rondo.

For more smart solutions, visit their website.

You can also submit your own Smart Solution to win a Kia Rondo here.



What smart life hacks do you have for your lounge room?