Let's do a role play! Come on, join in. You know how it goes!

Doctor: Have you ever had unprotected sex?

You: Oh, me? Nope. Never had unprotected sex. My goodness. What a question! Moving on.

Doctor: And smoking. Do you smoke?

You: Ew! No. Never.

Doctor: Well, the results are in - and you have an STI.

You:

Doctor: And... I saw you smoking outside.

You: I... um. *Checks phone*.

Give or take a few things, does this sound familiar?

You guys! Not cool.

Even if it seems harmless, telling fibs to your doctor so they won't get mad at you/judge you, is not a thing you should do. Like, ever.

Watch: Fiona O'Loughlin shares how alcoholism has impacted her life. Post continues below.

Having an honest relationship with your doctor is actually super crucial, and it can help protect this little thing called your HEALTH.

Your doctor needs to know the entire truth about your lifestyle and experiences, so they can give you the best possible care - so, you should never hide stuff from them.

We spoke to Dr Stephen Massey from Bondi Doctors and asked him to tell us some of the worst lies you can ever tell you doctor.

1. Smoking habits.

Even if you only smoke 'socially' or light up now and then, you should tell your doctor. Cause they don't care about your behaviour - they care about your health.

"Despite the obesity epidemic, smoking is still the number one risk factor for premature illness and death in Australia," said Dr Massey.

Things like smoking, drinking and taking recreational drugs can affect heaps of different things - and it's very useful information for a doctor to have.

"People who smoke need close monitoring and treatment for other conditions such as high cholesterol and high blood pressure so if your doctor doesn't know you smoke you may miss out on lifesaving testing and treatments."

2. Your sexual history.

Don't be weird about it, people. While it may seem a little embarrassing to tell you doctor about your sex life, the truth about your sexual history is pretty darn important.

"Anyone having unprotected sex is at risk, however sexually transmitted infections are not spread evenly across the community," said Dr Massey.

Just be honest, because unprotected sex can expose you to sexually transmitted infections (STIs), as well as unwanted pregnancies.

"What kind of sex you're having, who you're having it with and how often is vital information in order to accurately prevent, test for and treat STIs. If you doctor doesn't ask the grisly details, educate them."

Next time you're feeling uneasy about laying out all the info, just remember your doctor has 100 percent seen it all in medical school - so finding out someone forgot to use protection one time (or two) is nothing to them.

3. Your family history.

Do you know your family's health history? You should, you know.

"While our risk of many diseases can be reduced by making healthy lifestyle choices, our family history also plays a significant role," said Dr Massey.

"Your parents and your siblings are the best guide to your own risks, so try to learn their history if it is available to you and tell your doctor all the details."

4. Your surgical history.

You might think it's unnecessary to discuss that minor surgery you had when you were nine - but it's actually important.

Why? Well, it might fit into a bigger issue.

Having had surgery can put you at risk or a range of different issues - so it's always best to be up front with your doctor and share this information.

5. Medications you're currently taking.

This one. This one is a biggie.

Information about what medications you're currently taking - whether they're prescription or non-prescription - is REALLY FKN HANDY for a doctor to know. Do not keep this stuff on the down low.

If you're taking a few different things and you can't really remember the long, weird names - write 'em down somewhere. Stick it in the 'Notes' section on your phone.

As much as we like to all believe we know what we're doing when it comes to looking after our body, not disclosing your medication usage is really risky.

Using certain drugs together can cause some medications to be ineffective, or cause recurring symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, and rashes. And these are just the minor symptoms.

So, yeah. Don't hide that s**t.

6. Your menstrual cycle.

Sharing details about your irregular menstrual cycle is something you should absolutely do. Really!

That's because irregular periods might point to numerous other medical problems, and while it might seem unrelated, being honest with your physician will make sure you're given the best possible care. Which is... why you're seeing them, right?

If you don't feel comfortable sharing info like this with your doctor, it might be time to look for another doctor who you feeling comfortable talking to.

7. Other doctors you're seeing.

On that note, DO tell your doctor if you've been seeing someone else. It 100 percent feels like you're cheating on them - but trust us, this information is vital.

"Second opinions can be useful to help make decisions about your health but you should tell your doctor what other practitioners you're seeing," said Dr Massey.

"Continuity of care has been proven to result in better health outcomes and the health care team will function far better if everyone knows the other players and what their own role is."

We good? Good.

