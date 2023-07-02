With one comment, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik's year-long feud has finally ended.

It's been over a year since Liam Payne enraged Zayn Malik fans everywhere by throwing several barbs at his former band mate.

Back in June 2022, Liam did an hour-long interview with controversial YouTuber, Logan Paul. It was an hour too long, some might say.

During the chat, Liam said a lot of wild things, including claiming that his debut single 'Strip That Down' was the most successful song out of all the One Direction fellas' solo debuts.

Harry Styles was shaking!

But what really got Directioners in a tailspin were his comments regarding Zayn, who left the boy band in 2015 before One Direction went on indefinite hiatus a few months later.

When Logan asked Liam about Zayn, he replied "There’s many many reasons why I dislike Zayn, " he began.

But then he added, "And there’s many reasons why I’ll always always be on his side."

Very confusing, Liam. Very confusing.

Quick! Have a cheeky listen to The Spill. Post continues after audio.





He went on to try to defend Zayn, but ended up just insulting him further. "You can always look at the man for where he is and say 'oh yeah, whatever, that guy’s a d***,' but at the end of the day, once you understand what he’s been through to get to the point," he continued.

"Listen, I don’t agree with any of his actions. I can’t commend some of the things that he’s done. I can’t be on his side for that."

On his side? Not on his side? This man is simply quite confused.

So did Zayn respond? Well, sorta.

He took the cryptic route by sharing a clip of himself standing in front of a bunch of awards while singing the high note of One Direction hit single 'You And I'. If this doesn't feel like it's targeting Liam, it's worth noting that Liam famously took over singing that part of the song after Zayn quit.

Since then, the boys haven't had much to do with each other. Until now!

This week, Zayn uploaded a teaser of his new song on TikTok, and Liam commented on the video “This sounds big already,” he wrote.

If this wasn't a huge enough gesture, Zayn wrote back (!!!) and said “Appreciate it bro, thanks for the love."

OMG BEST FRIEND ALERT.

It might just be a couple of comments, but for Directioners, this is the goddamn moon landing.

The revival of Liam and Zayn's friendship is important to fans, as the boys actually seemed to have a solid relationship in the past. In a 2016 interview with NME, Zayn said that the only 1D member he had maintained a relationship with was Liam.

"I'm still probably the closest to Liam," Zayn said. "We talk on the phone... We haven't met up in a long time so we want to meet up."

Hopefully now that the beef is over, these two crazy kids can meet up. Maybe a collab is on the cards? Okay, I'm getting ahead of myself!

Feature image: Getty + Mamamia.

Calling All Skincare Enthusiasts! Complete this short survey now and go in the running to win one of four $50 gift vouchers!