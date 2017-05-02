Cheryl and Liam Payne's baby name has finally been revealed, and it's rather wild.

Just yesterday, fans thought they had the name of Cheryl and former One Direction star Liam Payne’s baby all figured out.

Scouring a website dedicated to famous website, eagle-eyed fans noticed that a ‘Taylor Payne’ had been born on March 22, 2017.

That’s the exact same date that Cheryl and Liam welcomed their “incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy”.

As convincing as the theory was, it turns out we were all wrong, because The Sun has just exclusively revealed the baby’s real name.

And it’s much more celebrity appropriate.

Yep, baby boy Payne has apparently been given the unusual first name of ‘Bear’, with a source telling The Sun it took the couple a week to pick the name.

“Cheryl and Liam wanted to get to know their baby before deciding on a name,” the source revealed.

“They spent over a week getting to know him first before deciding. They didn’t have the name Bear before the birth.

“But they’d been thinking of a name since meeting him and they just felt it suited him.”

The source added the couple are “truly over the moon” about baby Bear Payne and are “loving being parents for the first time together”.

While Bear is a unique name, he’s not the first baby born to celebrity parents to be given the moniker: Alicia Silverstone, Kate Winslet and chef Jamie Oliver have all used the name.

Despite the mystery finally being solved, the name has been met with mixed reactions from the couple’s passionate fans.

"WTF?!" wrote one fan, while another commented, "Bear?? Really guys? Come on like use the good sense you have. Children are not experiments."

Others defended the couple, saying they were entitled to name their baby whatever they wanted.

"I think Bear is the cutest name ever," said one fan.

"No name was going to please everyone as we all have different tastes. As long as you and Liam like the name that's all that matters," said another.