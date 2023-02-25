In 2022, Lewis Capaldi announced he has Tourette’s syndrome. He never planned on sharing it.

Lewis Capaldi has been making headlines over the past week after heartwarming footage of his performance in Frankfurt, Germany went viral, showing the artist struggling with Tourette's syndrome on-stage.

The Scottish singer attempted to push through his involuntary tics to sing one of his biggest hits, 'Someone You Loved', whilst his fans screamed in encouragement and helped him sing the final chorus.

The footage shows the singer’s voice break as his shoulder twitches uncontrollably.

Turning away from the microphone, his fans step in while he takes a moment.

Born in Glasgow, Capaldi's had a passion for music from early on.

He was on the drums at two and singing in pubs by 11.

"I started playing the guitar when I was nine, because my older brother, who is six years older than me, he was doing it," Capaldi said, according to Glasgow Live.

"I started writing songs from that age too, and when I turned 11, I wanted to play gigs. My older brother, he was in a band, and he got me into pubs.

"Obviously I was 11, so I wasn't allowed to be in a pub, so I'd have to go and hide in the bathroom before I played, and I'd always leave immediately after.

"I did that, kicking around throughout Scotland from then until the age of 19 or 20."

In just four months, the singer went from singing in empty pubs to releasing the UK's fasting selling album in 2019.

Capaldi was discovered on SoundCloud.

His now-manager Ryan Walter came across a video he uploaded and immediately knew he'd found something.

"The bit I enjoy the least about [being a manager] is sitting, trawling through SoundCloud and YouTube for seven hours a day, but that’s what I did. I would open, no joke, about 500 SoundCloud tabs at a time, listening to 10 seconds of each artist to get a read on it," Walter told Music Business Worldwide.

"About four and a half months into that search, I was in my mum’s house, and I stumbled across a recording of Lewis on SoundCloud singing into his iPhone in his bedroom.

"Immediately I thought: 'This is amazing, I’m in'."

Capaldi only had two songs published on his account at the time, each sitting at less than 20 plays.

"I called him, told him he was incredible, and then for the next six months, while he was still at college in Glasgow, I’d pay for him to fly down [to London] and stay at my house so he could do writing sessions," Walter said.

The now 26-year-old has just achieved his fourth number one single.

Feature Image: Getty.

TAKE SURVEY ➤