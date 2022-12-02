'I went to 7 weddings this year. Here's what I'll be doing (and not doing) at mine.'

Not because I have heaps of friends. HA! Don't be ridiculous. It's merely because COVID pushed so many of 'em back, so they've all been smooshed into one year.

What this means is that I've spent many weekends (and some weekdays - because everything is booked out until 2034) at bridal showers and bachelorette parties, and of course - weddings. Lots and lots of weddings. Seven in one year, to be exact.

At the risk of sounding like an absolute twat, I even had to decline a couple of invitations when it just wasn't doable (who do I think I am? The most popular girl in school?). But for the most part, I've tried to be there for all of my friends' celebrations.

Watch: Just on the topic of weddings I couldn't make - here are some of the highlights from Meghan and Harry's wedding day. Post continues below.

And it's helpful, really, going to that many weddings. I have several more already on my calendar, including my own.

Yes! I am getting wed. In four months, actually. Which means that "we" (I) get to plan our big, fancy day. I even wrote a whole thing about all the stuff I wish I knew before planning a wedding - did you read it? (Just nod).

And apparently, there's no better way to know exactly what you want for your own wedding, than to go to seven in one year.

Here's what I've learnt:

1. Wedding websites are actually very useful things.

Turns out they're actually very helpful. Really!

Before attending all of these weddings, I didn't think I'd bother making up a website for my own wedding. The fancy letterpress invites that cost me a house deposit in Sydney would be enough, right? Wrong. Very wrong, Erin.

I'd go as far to argue that wedding websites are a must. They're so helpful for all the stuff you can't fit onto those info-packed cards. Maps! Q&As! Gift policy! Kid policy!

After realising just how much I referred to these bad boys when looking for accommodation options, and so forth, I decided I'd not only make a website, but actually spend time making it good.

2. Having tissues in your bag is a smart thing.

Omg this. It doesn't matter what my connection is to the bride and groom - I WILL CRY. And I have! Heaps.

Recently, at my friend's sister's wedding, I was crying so much before the bride even started walking down the aisle, one of my guy friends had to offer me a tissue.

So, I'm going to make sure I have some on hand when I'm walking down the aisle, because obviously I'll cry for myself. Silly question.

3. You don't need to do an entrance dance.

Oooh, controversial! But in any case, some people (my partner) have made it quite clear that doing the whole dancing-into-the reception thing is not a thing he wants to do.

I was a little on the fence about NOT planning to do an entrance dance - because it's the THING, yeah?

Ever since that American couple did a choreographed dance into their reception in, like, 2008, and put it on YouTube, it's almost become a tradition, nay - a RULE - that you should do an entrance dance with your bridal party.

BUT! After attending a few weddings where the bride and groom didn't do an entrance dance - I realised it was... something we don't really need to do if we don't want to.

Sure, my bridal party has made it clear that they're already doing an entrance dance, but for us - walking in hand-in-hand is just fine, thanks.

What's that? Am I sweating over the small details? HAHA no! (Yes).

4. Signature drinks are fun but not necessary.

There, I said it. Sometimes you don't need to spend extra money on offering a fancy alcoholic concoction, with a pun-ny name and branded lettering to your guests. You don't! You really don't.

Most of your guests will be happy with the basic wine, beer or spirits offering - and will more likely opt for these, anyway.

Plus, we all know people are concentrating on the selection of food available. Which brings me to...

5. More appetisers, less dessert.

Is this just me? IDK. I feel like the selection of appetisers is way more important than having a variety of different desserts. Mostly because, really, no one is going to be pissed with cake as the dessert. No one. Or if you decide to just do cheese or cupcakes or something.

Whereas when you're doing the mingling at the cocktail bit, you're usually a little bit (very) starving and excited to eat ALL of the things - but also, balance out the booze.

6. The speeches. Make 'em short.

Speeches. They're fantastic. Everyone loves a couple of spicy stories (but not... too spicy) about the bride and groom.

But! I'd argue that you don't need to have your father-in-law speaking for 80 minutes.

Things can get overly long with speeches, so it's best to give everyone a time limit and have them stick to it. OR ELSE...

7. No one does the bouquet toss anymore.

Literally not one wedding I went to this year did a bouquet toss. I... I think it's dead. Probably because it's uncomfy.

The whole deal of getting a group of eligible women to gather together and compete to be the "next" to walk down the aisle is a bit... weird, when you think about it.

This is definitely going to be a tradition I'll ditch for my own wedding.

8. Tiny humans in formal wear is never not cute.

Tiny humans can be difficult at weddings. They can cry/talk/run around during the ceremony. Refuse to walk up the aisle with flowers. Prefer to throw the wedding rings. But that's all fine because LITTLE PEOPLE WEARING BOW TIES.

So, yes. I will be making my small niece and nephew sport very ridiculous formal attire.

Okay bye, love you - see you at the next one x

Feature image: Supplied; Mamamia