The surprisingly subtle leopard print nail trend we can’t stop staring at.

Subtle isn’t really a word you’d use to describe leopard print.

Loud? Absolutely. Confident? Sure. Tacky? On the odd occasion. But not subtle.

I thought so too, until I came across this stunningly subtle leopard print nail trend while scrolling deep down into my Instagram feed.

Since January of this year, Pinterest searches for ‘leopard print’ in Australia have surged by 110 per cent, as reported in the Pinterest Global Fashion Report.

Personally, I can’t get enough of leopard print and I try my darnedest to wear it wherever and whenever possible.

Like leopard print boots, bags, skirts, earrings, coats, t-shirts, belts, head-to-toe leopard print, leopard with clashing prints and bright colours… more is more in my eyes.

But if wearing a leopard print is normally just that bit too hectic for your tastes, you might want to give this leopard print nail trend a crack.

Leopard print nails aren’t new. Refinery29 wrote about them earlier this month, as have many publications before them.

But while pouring over dozens of images of leopard print nails, the subtle, subdued splashes and tones of animal print caught my attention.

Why? Because they’re so bloody wearable.

Leopard print isn’t always the easiest print to pull off, nor is it appropriate for all occasions (some people might argue with me on this one though).

Nude nails with the ring finger on either hand painted in leopard, however, is absurdly wearable and plain enough not to clash with other colours and prints, or draw too much attention from your overall look.

This look works best with a nude or blush pink base colour, and tan and brown accent tones.

For the more avid leopard print wearers, the trend can be worn as a full manicure and maintaining its subtlety.

Have the leopard spots painted directly on top of a clear base coat or a nude tone – if you’re game, you can add a spattering of rose gold, gold or glitter spots.

Of course, you can always still go all out and wear your leopard print in a bright colour (navy, emerald green and pink are great options), or add a leopard print to your ring finger on top of a red manicure.

There are a couple of ways you can achieve this leopard print nail trend.

To try your hand at it at home, Allure Editor in Chief Michelle Lee shared a video of how she created this look on her own nails using a wooden skewer to add the delicate drops of polish.

Another pro tip: add a layer of top coat in between each step (i.e. base coat, base colour, top coat, spots, top coat, spot details, top coat). This will stop the colours from blending into one another and creating more of a Rorschach test blob-style situation.

You can also give nail wraps and decals like Rock Beauty’s Nail Rock Wraps Leopard ($5.99), but you won’t be able to control the colour or size of the print.

The third option is to bookmark this article and march straight up to your nail salon to have them painted by a pro.

Would you give this leopard print nail trend a go? Tell us in the comments.