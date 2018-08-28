"Such a shame." People are absolutely furious at Prince George's newest milestone.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.
When news about Prince George is leaked the reaction is usually a fusion of gushing and awww-ing, but the latest information about the five-year-old’s latest hobby is having a completely different effect.
On Sunday evening royal correspondent Emily Andrews tweeted a photo of Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth II in the car driving at Balmoral Castle. While the photo was from 2017, the caption is what has people furious.
“Kate, William, George, Charlotte & Louis are spending this weekend at Balmoral with HM. George was taken to his first grouse shoot on Friday by Kate, with the Queen, Charles, Edward, Sophie, Louise & James, Anne, Zara & Mike Tindall joining for lunch. Quite the family fun!” she captioned the image.
It was the detail about Prince George learning how to shoot that had people angry, and many expressed their distaste for the activity on Twitter.
Others were sympathetic to the royal family, and were quick to point out that many of the people criticising ate meat on a daily basis.
In November last year, Prince William made a speech at a gala night for The Tusk Trust, in which he advocated for animal welfare.
“For many of you, you will have heard me talk about the illegal trade before,” he said.
“It is barbaric, it destroys livelihoods and communities, and it supports organised crime. The world is a worse place for it, and we must stamp it out.”
It is this speech that many are referring to when highlighting perceived hypocrisy.
As usual with the VIP' the say goes like"! DO WHAT I SAY ...NOT WHAT I DO ""
I've been a vegetarian ( almost vegan ) for over 31yrs so obviously I would have an opinion on this.
Animal cruelty and it's prevention is the thing that drives my food choice and my attitude to this story - although I'm aware that many people follow these diets either as a new fad or as a health regime.
I'm often sickened by those pics of trophy-hunters posing with their kills - I see them as self-indulgent, despicable wankers.
Land & animal management strategies are often necessary I agree but this story is about the wisdom of taking a little boy to a shoot to kill wild game birds.
George is an entitled child and a possible future king but I would argue that if the royals are truly keen to raise a kind, well-rounded child-to-be-king and not be seen as hypocritical in animal welfare and animal cruelty issues then they stop with this particular "ancient tradition".
I don't know what benefit a little child could possibly get out of seeing a bird flying free in the sky mercilessly killed with a gun & a hunting dog.
Yes I do imagine the royals eat the game they kill - just more of that "ancient tradition stuff" - but they, above all of us can afford to eat (as much as possible ) cruelty-free foods.