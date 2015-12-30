Lara and Sam Worthington have celebrated their one-year anniversary.

One year on from her wedding to Sam Worthington, Lara Bingle also-Worthington has posted a celebratory throwback picture of her and her actor hubby on Instagram, in a rarely seen move by the (now) social-media-shy couple.

It was a well-kept secret that Lara Bingle and Sam Worthington married late last year, but it wasn’t until two months ago that Ms Bingle officially confirmed that the famous duo had tied the knot.

Lara Bingle revealed to Kyle and Jackie O that her and Sam married on December 28th, 2014, when she was six months pregnant with the pair’s first child.

Unfortunately, their nine-month-old son, Rocket Zot, was nowhere to be seen in the loved up snap.

Lara, 28 and Sam, 39, married in Melbourne in a very intimate ceremony with less than 10 guests, friends and family in attendance.

“We wrote the whole celebration, we wrote all our vows,” she said.

The reception was low key, with Lara and her mum cooking for guests.

Watch: Lara ditches the iconic ‘Bingle Bob’ for a chic pixie cut. Post continues after video…



“It was super chilled. Just before the wedding I was in London, it was really cold at the time and finding a dress at six-months-pregnant (was difficult).”

The blonde beauty went on to admit she had found something white at Louis Vuitton.

Bingle changed her surname to ‘Worthington’ on her social media accounts after the wedding but did not confirm nor deny the suspected nuptials until October this year.

Lara and Sam began dating in September 2013, they will celebrate Rocket’s first birthday next March.

Of motherhood, Lara spoke the Daily Mail Australia recently,

“It’s definitely something new. It’s very challenging, and I’m learning something new every day which is awesome.” She said.

