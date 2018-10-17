Rumours have swirled since last November that Lady Gaga is engaged to her talent agent beau Christian Carino – and now the singer has finally confirmed the news.

Speaking at Elle magazine’s Women In Hollywood Awards, the 32-year-old put away any doubt, using the word “fiance” when thanking her 49-year-old partner.

Her speech ends speculation that started late last year when Us Weekly reported the Star is Born actress was engaged. She was later spotted wearing a large and very sparkly ring on her left ring finger, proudly showing it off at the 2018 Grammy Awards in January and on red carpets since.

Gaga had her hands in the pockets of her oversized taupe Marc Jacobs suit while walking the red carpet. The style choice was one the singer said she made after trying on various dresses and then deciding that night she didn't want to be part of a "giant beauty pageant" red carpet where women are meant to be "pit against one another for the pleasure of the public".

It set the tone for the serious nature of her speech, where she spoke about her sexual assault at 19 years old by a man she hasn't named.

"As a sexual assault survivor by someone in the entertainment industry, as a woman who is still not brave enough to say his name, as a woman who lives with chronic pain, as a woman who was conditioned at a very young age to listen to what men told me to do, I decided today I wanted to take the power back. Today I wear the pants," she said.