Lady Gaga opens up about her relationship in her most heart-wrenching post yet.

Lady Gaga has opened up about her relationship with fiancé Taylor Kinney in an emotional Instagram post after reports emerged the pair had split.

The 30-year-old singer shared an image of the two walking arm-in-arm, with a caption that explained she and Kinney “really love each other” but “have been taking a break”.

“Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break,” she wrote.

“We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We’re just like everybody else and we really love each other.”

Comments have since been pouring in from heartbroken fans pledging their support.

“My heart breaks to hear this. You both look so happy and so in love. But all humans have their ups/downs. Life and love is a roller coaster. I hope you both make it thru this stronger than ever,” one fan wrote.

“Wishing you good vibes Gaga, love will prevail,” another said.

The pair have been together for five years.

Kinney – an actor recognised from his roles on Chicago Fire the The Vampire Diaries – popped the question to the Born This Way singer on Valentine’s Day last year, after meeting on the set of Gaga’s You and I music video.

Earlier, TMZ reported that the couple split this week, and went public with the news after Gaga - real name Stefani Germanotta - was pictured sans engagement ring on Taylor's birthday last week.

It seemed the couples' high-profile careers was a factor, with a source telling People magazine that their jobs "kept them apart".

"Chicago Fire keeps him in Chicago and her work is almost always elsewhere," the source said.

Fans have flooded the singer's Instagram account in disbelief the pair had broken up.

"I cant accept the rumors that they have broken up. It was too sad since I imagine Lady gaga being married and spending the rest of her life with Taylor Kinney. She have found love with him and hearing the news was so devastating (sic)," wrote one fan.

While for now it appears the couple aren't officially split, they came close to joining a growing list of long-standing celebrity couples who have called it quits in 2016: just yesterday, it was revealed that actors Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger had split after 10 years together.

