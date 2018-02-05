IT'S OFFICIAL: Kylie Jenner has given birth to her very first baby.

Remember that official confirmation we’ve so desperately been waiting for since Kylie Jenner was rumoured to be expecting way back in September?

Well, it’s just arrived… in the form of a real life, human baby.

Yep, that’s right, after dodging questions for months (and getting her sisters in on the action, too), cleverly hiding her growing bump in her social media snaps and claiming that any paparazzi pics of her belly had been digitally altered, Kylie Jenner has actually given birth to a baby girl.

Announcing the baby’s arrival on Instagram, the 20-year-old revealed the reason she’d kept her fans in the dark throughout her pregnancy journey.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote.

“I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.

“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for the role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned.

“I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

She also described pregnancy as “the most beautiful, empowering and life changing experience” she’d ever had.

“I’m actually going to miss it,” she shared.

“I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing.

“I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst.”

She also shared an 11 minute long video to YouTube that documented her pregnancy journey.

As exciting as the news is, it’s hardly a surprise to those who have followed the rumours surrounding the reality star and beauty entrepreneur in recent months.

News first ‘broke’ of her pregnancy way back in September, when outlets like TMZ, Buzzfeed and even Kardashian-friendly PEOPLE magazine published claims she was expecting.

Two months later, when paparazzi pics of her ‘bump’ were shared online, Kylie spoke for the first time about the rumours.

While she didn't confirm or deny her pregnancy, she did claim that the images had been stretched and digitally manipulated to make her belly appear larger.

"First of all if you're going to photoshop my photos blogs/paps!! Check for the crooked lines in the background. 2nd photo is clearly altered," she wrote on Twitter.

Things became even more intense when Kylie was mysteriously absent from the Kardashians' annual Christmas card, a holiday institution for the famous family. Many fans believed Kylie would appear on the card (which was teased by big sister Kim on Instagram throughout December) on Christmas Day, but were left disappointed when she was nowhere to be seen.

And despite sister Khloe Kardashian confirming her pregnancy in December, and Kim welcoming her third child via surrogate earlier this month, Kylie stayed completely silent on the topic of her own growing family.

Hey, at least now we know the truth (even if we did waste hours of sleep zooming in on every photo, deciphering every tweet and reading any and all Wikipedia pages related to the Kardashian klan.)

Thank goodness Kylie - and her new baby - are happy and healthy... because for a while there, we feared she was genuinely a missing person.