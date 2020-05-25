"I was led astray for months." Imogen Anthony on her 'confusing' breakup from Kyle Sandilands.

Kyle Sandilands and Imogen Anthony made headlines last year after they announced their split in November.

After eight years together, Kyle shared the news that he and Imogen decided to go their separate ways in a teary statement on his radio show, The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

“We haven’t been living together for a few months, quite a few months, unfortunately, it’s run its course,” he said at the time. Imogen confirmed the news on her Instagram shortly after.

The 60 Minutes preview for Kyle Sandilands’ controversial interview. Post continues below video.

But now Imogen claims the 48-year-old was sending her mixed messages after their breakup.

After Kyle’s controversial 60 Minutes interview aired on Sunday night, the 29-year-old shared on Instagram today that she was asked to stay silent about their split.

“I need everyone to understand, that I chose where I’m at now, on my own. Everything was mutual and agreed upon. Please do not feel sorry for me. I have moved on, happily, in my own special ways,” she started the post.

“But, in amongst deceit, lies and being constantly led astray for months about what was real and what was not, even by someone I loved for 8 years, or that I still considered a ‘close friend’, I have nothing more to say on any matter.”

Imogen went on to explain she was supposedly led on by Kyle for months and sent ‘confusing’ gifts following their break up.

“While I have stayed silent and been asked to do so, others have been able to say and do what they want, and that hurts … Everything I have said, has been the truth or what I was told directly. So I apologise for whoever may have felt led astray, but when you are confusingly sent flowers on valentines day, told that you are ‘still loved’ and that they ‘want to come home one day’ (the texts, please) but then their actions say the complete opposite, THAT’S when you learn that as f***ed up as it is, the problem isn’t really anything to do with you at all,” she shared.

“You can’t help those who won’t help themselves, only wish them the best and good health… Everything else will remain as is… Good luck mate,” she concluded her post.

According to the Daily Mail, Imogen also released private text messages explaining the times she has been been given “false hope”, but she has since deleted them.

Earlier today, Kyle acknowledged his misleading 60 Minutes interview where he was seen telling his co-host Jackie O about his secret medical condition in the show’s preview video.

Kyle explained on The Kyle and Jackie O Show that his joke about his secret medical condition was actually his way of addressing his mental health.

“I don’t have anything [physically wrong] that I know of… but there is something wrong, but it’s not a medical thing,” he said.

“The honest truth as to why I was so able to cry, like all that breakdown stuff so easy, was because inside I’m very sad.”

“I’m not joking. Inside my person, I’m very sad,” he added, choking up.

Kyle admitted the joke on the 60 Minutes interview was not the “right forum”, but said his tears were genuine.

“It was real emotion… there is a great sadness in me that I just carry around. Every day.”

He said he felt “very alone even though I’m constantly surrounded by people”.

“You’re not alone, though, that’s the thing. Remember that,” Jackie O told him. “I reach out to you all the time, and I know a lot of the time you don’t want it and you do put up this guard and you don’t want people to see that side of you, but you can.

“You do have support. You do have real people in your life that care for you.”

Kyle is now dating Tegan Kynaston, who was previously his personal assistant. It’s believed the pair have been together since December last year.

Feature Image: Getty.