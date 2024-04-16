'Nothing makes sense now.' TikTok star Kyle Marisa Roth has died, aged 36.

TikTok star Kyle Marisa Roth, best known for her celebrity blind items, has died at 36.

"My daughter Kyle has passed away. She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform," her mother, Jacquie Cohen Roth, said via LinkedIn.

Watch: Kyle Marisa Roth on Timothee and Kylie. Post continues below.

"Kyle loved and lived fiercely. Nothing makes sense now, and we'll understand more in the next few days. Be kind to one another, please."

Kyle's sister, Lindsay, also announced the tragic news on Instagram, sharing with fans that the content creator died from unknown causes.

"As a family, we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honour her life," Lindsay wrote. "We don’t know what happened yet."

"So many people with her humour, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism, and more," she continued. "She had so many gifts. If anyone wants to connect about Kyle, I'm here to talk and share memories."

Kyle built a TikTok following of 208,000. She would regularly share videos of herself dissecting celebrity gossip, always starting with her famous catchphrase, "You want more, I'll give you more".

Since the announcement, the family has received overwhelming support, including from Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, who offered some kind words under Lindsay's post.

"I know I never met Kyle in real life, but I really felt like I knew her," said Fox.

"I'm so devastated and have been crying ever since the news leaked on TikTok. I really hope she didn't suffer, and I hope she knew how much she touched our lives. She was a ray of sunshine, and I will miss her deeply."

Mackenzie Barmen, who has 2.9 million followers on TikTok, wrote: "I can’t believe this. I am so sad. Rest in peace, Kyle! This is unreal. I am sending you and your family so much love."

Instagram influencer Roxsan Ritchie also offered her condolences, telling Lindsay that she "will hold you and your family in my thoughts."

"Kyle was a really beautiful soul! I had the most joy hearing her say, 'You want more, I’ll give you more,' at the start of each video. She will be missed so very much," she wrote.

Feature Image: TikTok @thekylemarisa_/Instagram @thekylemarisa_.