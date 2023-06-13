Kristin Davis felt pressured to get facial fillers. She says she was 'ridiculed relentlessly'.

Despite having been in the spotlight for decades, Kristin Davis is still feeling the negative effects of having the whole world watching her.

The 58-year-old actor, who is soon to resume the iconic role of Charlotte York-Goldenblatt, in the second season of And Just Like That, spoke candidly to The Telegraph about the backlash she has faced for her use of cosmetic treatments.

At first, she just had Botox, but says it was after she tried facial fillers that she was "ridiculed relentlessly".

Last year, ahead of the And Just Like That premiere, there were a series of promo images that showed stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis as they prepared for their first table read.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin Davis at the first And Just Like That table read. Instagram: @sarahjessicaparker.