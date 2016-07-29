News
Kristen Stewart just said the sweetest things about her girlfriend Alicia Cargile.

She’s been notoriously private about her love life ever since her relationship with her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson played out on the cover of glossy magazines.

Now, the 26-year-old actress is finally ready to open up about her new relationship.

Speaking to Elle UK, the star says she is “really in love” with her girlfriend, VFX producer and former personal assistant Alicia Cargile.

“We’ve broken up a couple of times and gotten back together, and this time I was like, ‘Finally, I can feel again’,” she revealed.

The star — who skyrocketed to fame as Bella in the Twilight film franchise — says she wants to be open about her relationship so people don't think she's 'ashamed' of her sexuality.

"When I was dating a guy I was hiding everything that I did because everything personal felt like it was immediately trivialised, so I didn't like it. But then it changed when I started dating a girl," she said.

"I was like, 'Actually, to hide this provides the implication that I'm not down with it or I'm ashamed of it, so I had to alter how I approached being in public. It opened my life up and I'm so much happier."

Check out photos of the talented actress below...
