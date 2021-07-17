A Justin Bieber rumour and a proposal gone wrong: Kourtney Kardashian's relationship history.

The Kardashian sisters are pretty well known for their drama-filled, high-profile relationships (among many other things).

No one can forget Kim's 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries (not to mention her current divorce from Kanye West) or Khloé's two major relationships involving cheating allegations.

But now that Kourtney's in the most surprising relationship with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, we thought it was time to revisit her relationships prior.

Let's start with the biggest one of them all: Scott Disick.

Watch the trailer for the first season of Keeping up with the Kardashians here. Post continues below.



Video via E!

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Scott Disick, 38, started dating way back in 2006 after meeting at Girls Gone Wild creator Joe Francis' house. However, there was no immediate spark.

"I just thought he was so annoying," Kourtney explained during an episode of Kourtney and Khloé Take the Hamptons. "He was four years younger, he lived in New York, he didn't have a job."