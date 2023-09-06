'I wasn't prepared for the fear.' Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian shares details of 'urgent fetal surgery'.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker has shared details about an "urgent fetal surgery" during her current pregnancy.

Kardashian, 44, and her husband Travis Barker, 47, each shared social media posts addressing a recent medical emergency, which caused Barker's band Blink 182 to postpone European tour dates last week due to an "urgent family matter".

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life," Kardashian wrote.

"I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," she continued.

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear," she shared. "I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

She concluded, "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."

Fetal surgery is a procedure performed on an unborn baby while still in utero.

Barker also shared a tweet, writing: "God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I'm so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday."

The couple shared their pregnancy news in June, with Kardashian holding up a handwritten sign at her husband's concert.

Kardashian had documented parts of her IVF journey on The Kardashians, but said she was officially done with the treatment in a confessional that aired in May.

"We are officially done with IVF [in vitro fertilization]," she explained. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen."

The baby is the fourth for both of them: Kardashian shares sons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, as well as daughter Penelope, 11, with her ex Scott Disick. Barker has three children with Shanna Moakler, son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

Barker and Kardashian began dating in 2021 after being close friends for years. They married in May 2022.

Feature image: Instagram.