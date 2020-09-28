When it comes to summer wardrobe staples, linen will always be front of mind.

It's chic enough to wear out for day drinks but also comfortable enough to wear while running errands. It will always be in fashion.

While we generally think of neutral tones when it comes to this fabric, plenty of fashion labels have been experimenting with colour lately.

The affordable retailer Kmart recently released a double-breasted linen blazer in an ultra-bright fuchsia. And it's undoubtedly our new favourite piece for the warmer months ahead.

The double-breasted blazer features a lapel collar and four neutral buttons. It has long sleeves that are cuffed at the bottom and very importantly, there are pockets on either side. It comes in size six to 20.

And the very best part: it's only $30.

Image: Kmart.

Now, this jacket has only been in Kmart stores for a little while now, but already, so many women are loving it.

And after seeing photos of them wearing the blazer, we're not surprised.

So if you're loving it too, we suggest you head to your local store. Stat. Because this beauty is likely to sell out in about three seconds.

Will you be getting your hands on the blazer? Let us know in the comments.

Feature image: Instagram/ @luxeandlemonade @made_for_the_hunt