ROADTEST﻿: 3 women style ﻿their best throw-on-and-go dresses for summer.

I genuinely cannot remember the last time I had somewhere to go, let alone had to think about what to wear.

How does one actually piece together an outfit that isn't made of lycra or... fuzzy fleece? I've just been turning my activewear looks for the supermarket, Dan's (IYKYK) and my lounge room for far too long, thanks to that cheeky thing called lockdown.

Now that we're free with the holiday season approaching, I've been excitedly planning the family's social calendars – and it’s time for my wardrobe to follow suit.

As a soft launch back into the swing of things, I figure: let's give ourselves permission to make it as easy as possible, and focus on some glorious TOAGS. That is, dresses that are just perfect to, most literally, throw-on-and-go; a phrase cleverly coined by ~the~ Tina Abeysekara of Trash To Treasured.

Everyone needs a TOAG (or three) to enjoy this glorious weather in, as the abundance of picnics, brunches, outdoor dinners, beach hangs and BBQs are showing no sign of slowing down!

Now, whether your own upcoming event calls for anything from casual to cocktail, this is where Klarna's partnership with DECJUBA is worth getting excited with an offer too good to miss. DECJUBA has us covered with the best summer outfit ideas for every occasion we now have the pleasure of attending – and as a mum of two kiddos coming out of the world's longest lockdown, consider me READY. And the cherry on top of it all? More time to pay with Klarna.

The all-in-one shopping app, Klarna, lets you pay in 4 wherever, whenever. It's something that's rather handy for our summer purchases, and there's precisely no interest added whatsoever. In the spirit of the gift-giving season, Klarna are wiping DECJUBA customers' 4th instalments (up to $50) when they choose to pay with Klarna between November 1-10.

Well, that's certainly nothing to sneeze at!

But first, to see if DECJUBA is worth getting out of pyjamas for, I gathered two other beauties so we could hunt for the best TOAG dresses to suit our summer style.

Here's exactly how it went.

Image: Supplied.

Nilu

Anything animal print has my name all over it, so of COURSE I needed this dress. TOAG #1, consider yourself found.

Talia Tiered Maxi Dress in Desert Tiger. Image: Supplied.

I absolutely love, love, love this Talia Tiered Maxi Dress. It’s the dress you chuck on without fuss, and feel free and comfy in. I paired it with a pair of simple black slides, and was ready in a matter of seconds. You could eat, drink and be merry to your heart’s content in this number.

I also love the type of flowy dresses that make you feel like confident, and also VERY excitable when you twirl. This is one of those!

The twirl test, obviously. Image: Supplied.

I chose this dress for its laid back vibes, and it certainly delivers the moment you throw it on. It transports me to carefree, warm summer nights, which I know I'll get to enjoy many of wearing it soon.

It’s extremely lightweight, fitted so nicely at the top before tapering out, and has pockets. I repeat: Has. Pockets! An easy 10/10, really.

I similarly paired the gorgeously tropical Ari Tiered Midi Dress with a pair of black flats because casual TOAG is my new signature style, I think.

Ari Tiered Midi Dress in Tahitian Orchid. Image: Supplied.

The Tahitian Orchid print just hooked me, and I love how easily I can turn the dress up a few notches from pool-side casual with some earrings, a pair of wedges/heels and a denim jacket for cocktails with the girls. We love a day to night moment from the same dress!

I'll be living in these dresses for summer, I'm obsessed.

Hannah

Whilst I’m thrilled to head outside in time for summer and attend social events again… I’m a little apprehensive about the skill I’ve lost. Pairing items, complimenting prints, coordinating my colours to the vibe of the event... you know what I mean? So, I’m looking for dresses you can just throw-on-and-go to minimise the decision-making element of piecing together an outfit, because I’m quickly remembering just how much effort it takes to prepare before actually going somewhere that isn't my own home address!

So first, I tried the Tori Linen Shirred Midi Dress.

Tori Linen Shirred Midi Dress in Dark Bronze. Image: Supplied.

This is my dinner party look because it’s roomy (but still with shape) and comfortable, while still polished. I’m quite tall (176cm, tbh) and this dress in Dark Bronze falls to mid-calf on me. I’ve worn my hair up to highlight the gorgeous neckline; black boots and black bag to give it a bit of an edge; and classic jewellery so at not to compete with the bronzy colour of the dress (except for the blue bracelet, that's a fun contrast).

I wore a strapless bra with this dress, but the shirring around the chest is very forgiving, so can confirm it works without, too. In case you’re really used to the comfort of home... I get it!

I'll be wearing this TOAG to picnics and outdoor catch-ups too, with a swap-in of Birks or sandals. The best type of no-fuss throw-on that just needs sunglasses, a hat and all-important SPF (face, neck, chest, calves) to go with it.

Now, this Sadie Denim Dress is my brunch look and I’m obsessed.

Sadie Denim Dress in Kansas Blue. Image: Supplied.

The dress in Kansas Blue could be worn soooo many ways – open with a slip underneath, partially open with a tank underneath, whatever you like. I chose to wear it with lavender loafers and a giant logo tote so as to play down the Western feel, but it would look incredible with a cowboy boot if you want to take it the other way.

I love how it tapers in at the waist, it’s not too fitted at the hip, and the length is great – even for tall girls. Too often, a mini is a little off on me… but not this one! It’s a very comfortable, soft denim too. I’ve actually never found a denim 'fit that looks nice on me before, but the darts at the waist on this are perfect! I love the fit of it so much.

Ruchi

Let's be transparent here: I have been wearing the same tracksuit combo for the past 2 months. So my style ‘expertise’ has been slightly out of practice, to put it lightly. This Klarna x DECJUBA offer is definitely the fashion moment I really needed. Whether it’s a spontaneous brunch, picnics, drinks at the local bar or a trip to beach front cafes, I was hunting for two classic styles I could wear on repeat to my heart's content this season.

And I found them with the Naomi Strappy Maxi Dress and the Tiffany Textured Maxi Dress.

The Naomi Strappy Maxi Dress has claimed its spot in my summer events look book (if I had one). I styled this with a red lip and clear-beige heels for an elevated finish. The other option? You could absolutely throw on some sandals, flats whatever you feel comfortable in and wear this to the beach, to brunch or a winery with friends.

Naomi Strappy Maxi Dress in Black. Image: Supplied.

The Tiffany Textured Maxi Dress has been styled for that special occasion. This dress has flexibility. Dressed up, this could take you to a wedding in my opinion. Otherwise, throw on a pair of low heels or flats, natural makeup and this outfit quickly becomes your go-to, casual outing attire.

Tiffany Textured Maxi Dress in Black. Image: Supplied.

If these two dresses weren’t enough of a statement on their own, try this on for size. When you pay in 4 with Klarna, they will wipe DECJUBA customers' 4th instalment (up to $50). If you pay the first 3 instalments in full and on time, voilà: more savings in your pocket, ahead of the Christmas season.

BRB, adding more TOAGS to my basket as we speak.

Klarna is the all-in-one shopping app to make your festive season shopping a whole lot smoother.

Spread the cost of your DECJUBA purchases over six weeks with 4 interest-free payments.

Shop DECJUBA using Klarna, and your final pay instalment will be waived up to $50 when the first 3 are paid in full and on time. Limited to one purchase per customer. Offer ends November 10.

Feature Image: Supplied.