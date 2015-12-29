Tuesday's news in under 5 minutes.

We’ve rounded up all the latest stories from Australia and around the world – so you don’t have to go searching.

1. Supermodel Kirsty Hinze makes history as first female yacht owner to win Sydney to Hobart.

A foreign-owned yacht co-skippered and co-owned by a supermodel has won the Sydney to Hobart.

“Comanche” won the race in 2days 8hours 58min 30sec – it’s co-founder and co-skipper Kirsty Hinze-Clarke steering the yacht to victory.

Waiting for her at Constitution Dock was her husband Jim Clark.

Hinze-Clarke has made history becoming the first female boat owner to win the race.

Upon arrival at Constitution Dock Hinze-Clarke celebrated.

“I just got more wet then that I did the entire race,” she said when showered by champagne on arrival.

Skipper Ken Read praised Hinze-Clarke saying “First time out in the open ocean. She has been out in plenty of boats but has never done anything like this.”

“And she was as tough as nails. There was no baby sitting involved and [she] did some driving and she is one the grinders and everything else. She as very impressive.

“All you Australians should be proud of your little daughter here.”

Comanche was a popular favourite after being damaged on the first night and returning for repairs.

32 yachts have retired from the Sydney to Hobart, the highest attrition rates in more than a decade.

Comanche’s time was the slowest line honours winning time since 2009.

2. Police free baby forgotten by parents and left in hot car.

Police in Perth have smashed a car window to free a baby trapped inside, at a shopping centre car park.

The 14-month-old boy was rescued from a car around 9.40am as temperatures outside soared past 36 degrees.

Fairfax Media reports that the baby’s mother had forgotten she had left her son inside the car.

Police spokeswoman Barbara Crane said the baby was “visibly distressed, crying, hot and sweating.”

“It was established the parent had genuinely forgotten the child was left in the vehicle at the time “she said.

An anonymous friend of the woman said the mother was devastated, saying this was the “first and last time this will ever happen.”

“I am absolutely appalled at how people on social media are so quick to judge a situation that they know absolutely nothing about,” he said.

“She already feels horrible for what she had [sic] done and now people are making it even worse.”

Police have said they will not be pressing charges.

3. Ear, nose and throat surgeries set to be axed from medicare.

Ear, nose and throat surgeries and diagnostic imaging are among the first services to face the axe in an overhaul of Medicare.

There are 23 items on the Medicare Benefits Schedule (MBS) slated for removal.

Five items from gastroenterology, one item from obstetrics and one item from thoratic medicine services are also up to be cut from the MBS.

The health minister, Sussan Ley says the list of items was drawn up after consultation with doctors.

“These twenty three items have been advised to us by doctors themselves”

“This isn’t the government, this isn’t the department of health, this isn’t a hit lit that I might have this is actually sensible work.”

4. Lives in danger in WA fires.

Out-of-control bushfires burning in Western Australia continue to threaten homes and lives.

A watch and act alert remains for people on Morgan Road, Bentley Road, Gavins Road and at Meldene Estate on Marginata Drive, west of Donnybrook, in the state’s South West region.

The same alert has been issued for people in the vicinity of Hay Road and South Western Highway in North Greenbushes in the Shire of Bridgetown-Greenbushes.

For up to date fire conditions go to the DFES site.

5. Iraqi forces take back Ramadi from Islamic State.

Iraqi forces have re-captured the western Iraqi city of Ramadi from Islamic State, capturing the group’s final stronghold in the city reports the BBC.

Despite the announced liberation of Ramadi, security officials have said the forces still need to clear some pockets of insurgents in the city and its outskirts.

Ramadi, the capital of Anbar province, was overrun by the Islamist militants in May in what was an embarrassing reverse for Baghdad.

6. Man killed after blowing up condom machine.

A man in Germany has died after he was hit in the head by a flying piece of metal from a condom machine that he and two accomplices blew up in an apparent robbery attempt.

The 29-year-old man was taken to hospital, in the western town of Schoeppingen, near the Dutch border, by the two other men, but died on Christmas Day.

The group fled the scene of the explosion in a car, leaving behind condoms and money scattered around the gutted vending machine.

Police said that during questioning one of the pair admitted the three had blown up the condom machine.

He told police that their friend was hit in the head by metal as he tried to take cover from the explosion.

7. Facebook users fall for Mark Zuckerberg scam.

A Facebook hoax that says Mark Zuckerberg is giving away millions of dollars has been revealed to be just a scam.

(Fancy that?!)

The hoax encouraged users to upload the following status:

“Mark Zuckerberg has announced that he is giving away $45 billion of Facebook stock.

What you may not have heard is that he plans to give 10% of it away to people like YOU and ME! All you have to do is copy and paste this message into a post IMMEDIATELY and tag 5-10 of your friends.

At midnight PST, Facebook will search through the day’s posts and award 1000 people with $4.5 million EACH as a way of saying thank you for making Facebook such a powerful vehicle for connection and philanthropy.”

But for all the millions who copied and pasted it with added notes such as “I’m sure it’s a hoax, but just in case I want to be in with a chance” sorry but it is simply a dud.

The company posted an update on their own Facebook page countering the claim:

“Friends don’t let friends copy and paste memes. While Priscilla and Mark’s pledge to give money to improve the world is real, not everything you read on the internet is, and they’re not giving it away randomly. Be safe out there, sweepstakes seekers,” the post reads.

Do you have a story to share with Mamamia? Email us news@mamamia.com.au