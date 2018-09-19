John Travolta has loved three women in his life. He's lost two of them to breast cancer.

John Travolta has long been Hollywood royalty.

The actor is the youngest of six children. He was born in Englewood, New Jersey, and was raised Catholic before converting to the Church of Scientology in 1975, just as his career was taking off.

The now 66-year-old first rose to fame for his depiction of Tony Manero in the 1978 film, Saturday Night Fever.

He then became the complicated bad boy of every teenage girl’s fantasy playing Danny in the hit musical, Grease.

In the following decades, Travolta went on to star in a bunch of Hollywood blockbusters, and his rise to the top of the entertainment industry was a smooth one.

His private life, however, has been a lot more complicated and laced with tragedy.

WATCH: Kelly Preston on how she met John. Post continues after video.

Diana Hyland.

In 1976, Travolta met actress Diana Hyland on the set of The Boy in the Plastic Bubble.

In the film Travolta played the role of Tod, a boy whose immune system is so fragile, he has to live his life in a plastic bubble.

Hyland played his mother in the movie. Despite their 18-year age difference, the pair soon fell in love on set and became inseparable.

John Travolta and Diana Hyland in 1976. Image: Tom Wargacki/WireImage/Getty. John Travolta and Diana Hyland in 1976. Image: Tom Wargacki/WireImage/Getty. “I have never been more in love with anyone in my life,” he told People in 1977. “I thought I was in love before, but I wasn’t. From the moment I met her I was attracted. We were like two maniacs talking all the time on the set of Bubble. After a month it became romantic.”

In 1977, Hyland was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy.

On March 23, of that same year, she died in Travolta’s arms. She was just 41 years old.

“I felt the breath go out of her,” Travolta told People at the time.

Kirstie Alley.

In the early 90s, Travolta starred alongside Kirstie Alley in the Look Who’s Talking movie franchise.

The two became close friends and many have long been suspicious about the intimacy of their relationship.

In September 2018, on The Dan Wootton Interview podcast, Alley admitted to having a long emotional affair with Travolta.

“It wasn’t a sexual relationship because I’m not going to cheat on my husband. But you know I think there are things that are way worse than sexual relationships, than cheating on someone that way. Because I consider what I did even worse because I actually let myself fall in love with him and stay in love with him for a long time,” she said on the podcast.

Kirstie Alley and actor John Travolta attend the 'Look Who's Talking' Beverly Hills Premiere on October 12, 1989. Image: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Kirstie Alley and actor John Travolta attend the 'Look Who's Talking' Beverly Hills Premiere on October 12, 1989. Image: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty The actress explained that Travolta had been dating his future wife Kelly Preston before they filmed the first movie in 1989. She said she encouraged Travolta to marry Preston because she was never going to leave her then husband, Parker Stevenson, to be with him.

“I would say [John] would agree it was mutual that we sort of fell in love with each other. When it became very apparent I wasn’t going anywhere — I was staying married — he started seeing Kelly again. He said: ‘What do you think?’ I said, ‘I think you should marry her. I think she’s amazing.”

Despite this, Alley admitted she continued to flirt with Travolta – even in Preston’s presence.

“I was flirting with him — like crazy. We were in a department store filming. Flirt, flirt, flirt — and Kelly came up to me — and they were married then — and she said, ‘Um, why are you flirting with my husband?’ Busted. That was sort of when I had to make a decision: Are you going to be this girl who not only is married but he’s now married… And I made the decision and that was pretty much the end of that.

“John and I would have devoured each other we are so alike. We would have burned out. It would be like two blazing stars that just fizzled out… It would have been a disaster.”

Kelly Preston.

In 1991, Travolta married actress Kelly Preston. The couple had three children together – Jett, Ella Bleu and Benjamin.

In 2009, Jett died while the family was on a Christmas vacation in the Bahamas. He was just 16 years old.

The teenage boy had autism and regularly suffered seizures.

On July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston died from breast cancer, a diagnosis that was only shared after her passing.

"On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer," a family representative told People yesterday.

"Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends."

Travolta paid tribute to his wife of 29 years on social media following the announcement of her death.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," the 66-year-old said.

"She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side."

"Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."

Feature image: Getty.