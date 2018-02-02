Kim Kardashian just showed the world her list of famous enemies and WTF is happening.

If anyone can turn their public feuds into a PR opportunity, it’s Kim Kardashian.

In true Kardashian style, she’s sending some of her favourite enemies a bottle of her new KIMOJI Hearts perfume. Because… well… PR. And money. And Kardashians.

As the age-old saying goes, keep your friends close and your enemies closer, and what better way to remind your foes of your presence than having your scent linger in the air?

Kim, 37, took to her Instagram stories to show exactly who was on which list. To be honest, it's pretty obvious.

"I'm going to send them to my lovers, to my haters, to everyone, because it's Valentines Day after all," she said in her stories.

If there were a few names on the burn list that threw you for a second (like Pink??), please consult the following for a refresher course in Kim Kardashi-feuds. Enjoy.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's long running spat with the Kardashian/West clan is well-documented. It all started with Kanye interrupting Taylor's speech at the 2009 VMAs, then the two made up and all was good from 2009-2016. Things then took a turn for the worst in 2016 when Kanye rapped in his song Famous "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why, I made that b*tch famous/God damn/I made that b*tch famous."

All hell broke loose. He said Taylor and him talked about it beforehand, she denied it, Kim posted a video of the talk, Taylor continued to deny it. Kim celebrates National Snake Day in Taylor's honour, Taylor releases her song Reputation which blatantly takes digs at Kim and Kanye and in August 2016 Kanye puts on an art exhibition with a sculpture of 12 naked celebrities lying in a bed - Taylor included.

AND BREATHE.

Oh, then Kim posted this:

Bette Midler

Like many others on the list, the origins of Bette Midler's feud with Kim originated from the infamous nude selfie of 2016. Bette tweeted: "Kim Kardashian tweeted a nude selfie today. If Kim wants us to see a part of her we've never seen, she's gonna have to swallow the camera."

It... didn't go down great.

"'Hey @BetteMidler I know it's past your bedtime but if you're still up and reading this send nudes #justkidding"

Bette snapped back with "@KimKardashian wants me to send her my nudes! I'll send them over but the lighting's bad right now since she threw all that shade!"

However Kim still managed to get in the last words:

"Hey @BetteMidler I really didn't want to bring up how you sent me a gift awhile back trying to be a fake friend then come at me #dejavu."

Ouch.

Pink

While Kim's feud with Bette Middler was happening, Bette's buddy Pink pressed publish on a tweet directed at Kim.

The photo began with "shout out to all of the women, across the world, using their brains, their strength, their work ethic, their talent, their ‘magic’ that they were born with,” she wrote.

“It may not ever bring you as much ‘attention’ or bank notes as using your body, your sex, your t**s and a***s, but women like you don’t need that kind of ‘attention.’"

She later went on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and told him "honestly she went in one Bette Midler and if you go in on Bette Midler, you're going to hear from me."

Chloe Grace Moretz

Another Twitter war for the ages, Chloe Grace Moretz was also in opposition to the nude selfie.

When the then-18 year-old criticised Kim for her naked image, Kim snapped back.

"Let's all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to twitter, since no one knows who she is," she said.

While this stopped Chloe from directly tweeting about Kim, she continued to re-tweet others that were also against the photo.

Clearly, there are still some 'unresolved' issues there.

Piers Morgan

Writing about the infamous naked selfie (there is a pattern here) the talk show host wrote for Daily Mail, accusing Kim of posting the selfie in an attempt to "break the internet". This was all because, in Morgan's eyes, Kim needed to grab the attention back from her then "20-year-old sister Kendall 'Instagram Queen' Jenner."

Oh, then he tweeted this:

And Kim wasn't subtle with her retort:

Naya Rivera

Speaking about Kardashian's shoot with Paper Magazine - AKA the one that broke the Internet, the ex-Glee star Naya Rivera said that she was uncomfortable with the shoot, and openly did so on Kim's Instagram photo.

"I normally don't. But... you're someone's mother...," she wrote.

While Kim didn't respond, her best friend, Jonathan Cheban responded on her behalf and accused the then 27-year-old of going on "a year-long tour of impersonating Kim."

Sarah Michelle Gellar

When news broke of Kim's April 2014 Vogue cover with Kanye West, Sarah Michelle Gellar made it very clear that she was not a fan.

Once again, best-friend Jonathan was quick with a tweet back, asking Gellar "Do u matter?".

Janice Dickinson

One of the original supermodels, Janice Dickinson, now 62, also didn't take to Kim's Vogue cover kindly. Going on The Tomorrow Show, she said that "Kim Kardashian made the cover of Vogue which made me want to vomit. It was crazy."

Blac Chyna

The ex-girlfriend of Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna's relationship with the Kardashians is strained to say the least. In a nutshell, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian were in a relationship and had a child together, but then Rob accused Blac Chyna of cheating on him.

"What a crazy person. Come spend time with your daughter instead of fucking me and then this dude right after," he said in one.

"I just bought her 250K of jewelry yesterday. This woman is so disrespectful and I don't care," he captioned another.

It should also be noted that the relationship between Blac Chyna and the youngest Kardashian sister Kylie Jenner is a bit convoluted too; the father of Blac's son King Cairo Stevenson is none other than Kylie's ex-boyfriend, rapper Tyga.

To be honest, when it comes to the Kardashian family tree, we don't even know anymore...

Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams is an American TV host and, well, just this week (rather nastily) eviscerated Kim's propensity to upload sexy photos on Instagram.

“Kim it’s clear Kanye has nothing for you except dribble and dribble and feeble conversation,” she said. “It is clear that Kanye does not pay attention to you. It’s clear to me that you’re desperately trying to stay in the spotlight.

“Kanye makes money, Kim makes more, why are you still doing this? It’s not even about the mother thing, forget the mother thing, because a lot of people will say, ‘Oh, she’s a mother.’ It’s about, she doesn’t have to do that anymore,” Williams said.

Ouch.

Sharon Osbourne

Just, ah, this:

"Kim says she’s doing everything in the name of feminism, but that’s not feminism! Those girls live off their bodies, half of LA has been through them and everything they do from the sex tape to the plastic see-through dresses and the gym wear is about sex, not female progress. And listen: God bless them. If Kim wants to show off her body, fine. But that’s not feminism, that’s being a ho. And there’s nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are," Osbourne told The Telegraph last year.

Makes sense then.

Chelsea Handler

Ah, this is an... interesting one.

A feud between the Kardashian family and Chelsea Handler emerged after she blamed them for the election of Donald Trump. Because, of course.

“We’ve turned into a reality show. I blame the Kardashians, personally; the beginning of the end was the Kardashians. The way their people have blown up and don’t go away – it’s surreal.”

Though they were one time friends with the TV star, the Kardashians weren't happy with being the scapegoat, with Khloe labelling her a "b*itch" on their reality show. How meta.