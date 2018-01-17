"She’s here!" Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcome baby girl.

The first of the newest Kardashian babies has arrived, with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West today announcing the birth of their daughter.

In a post on her personal website, 37-year-old Kim revealed that the couple, along with their two older children North and Saint, have welcomed a “healthy, beautiful” baby girl via surrogate.

The baby girl – whose name has not yet been revealed – was born at 12:47am on January 15 and weighed a healthy 7 pounds 6 ounces (3.3 kilograms).

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” the reality star turned beauty entrepreneur shared with her fans.

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give, and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care.

“North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in November, Kim accidentally let slip that she and Kanye – who were married in 2014 – were expecting a girl.

“I thought I really do want to have a baby shower, because I want [Kim’s four-year-old daughter North] to feel that something’s coming, and for her to really understand it,” Kim said when asked about the extravagant baby shower she threw for her third child.

“So people brought toys and gifts, and she was opening them all up the next day and she said ‘Mum, you know since baby sister is not here, I think I need all of her toys in my room, and I’ll play with them and make sure they are all okay for baby sister’.”

DeGeneres was quick to point out that Kim had spilled the beans about the gender, and the star smiled and confirmed the news.

Kim has also been honest about her experiences using a surrogate, revealing that the process was “so much more difficult” than she ever imagined.

“It’s kind of weird when it’s not you,” she told big sister Kourtney during a December episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“I don’t know whether I should start eating donuts and celebrate like I would like old times or just go to the gym.

“I’m totally gonna forget and then a month before I’m gonna be like holly sh*t, we need to get a nursery!”

Despite the difficulties, Kim added that her surrogate was “such a nice person” and “the perfect fit” for her and Kanye.