opinion

Kim Kardashian called another woman a "whore" and her brand no longer makes sense.

On last night’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian managed to contradict her entire brand with just two syllables.

You see, her older sister Kourtney Kardashian famously split from long time boyfriend and father to her three children, Scott Disick, in mid 2015.

After an 18 month separation, it was rumoured that the pair were back together in December of last year.

Their status as on-again-off-again has punctuated the Kardashian story line since, but it has been confirmed that – as of this month at least – Disick and Kardashian are not together.

On last night’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim travelled to Dubai to present a Masterclass, her first international trip since the infamous Paris robbery. For reasons I do not entirely understand, she decided to travel with Disick, now her sister’s ex boyfriend.

While in Dubai, Disick heard a rumour that Kourtney was romantically involved with another man. He reacted by going out and drinking, and bringing another woman back to his hotel room.

To be clear, Disick is a 33-year-old single man. If he wants to have sex with another woman, that is entirely his prerogative.

The morning after, a producer spotted a woman’s handbag in Disick’s room. When Kardashian visited his room, she told cameras she felt something was “off”.

“Something is up,” Kardashian said. “Scott is like pacing and something came over me that I was like, ‘He has a fucking girl hiding somewhere and we’re gonna find her.'”

Kardashian proceeded to lock everyone in the hotel room, refusing to leave until she found the woman hiding. Eventually, she discovered a locked bathroom door and demanded she leave.

“What the fuck are you doing here?” she yelled at Disick’s guest.

“Seriously? You’re just like a fucking whore. Such a tramp. Get your shit and get the fuck out of here,” she exclaimed, with an air of disgust.

“Fucking groupie,” she added, before getting in the lift with her entourage and demanding, “get your shit and security will escort you the fuck out of here!”

Kim, 36, hasn’t issued any statement about the incident, except to say that she had “Kourtney’s back”.

New York Times best selling author Peggy Orenstein speaks to Mia Freedman about the politics of slut-shaming. Post continues below. 

Watching the scene, it’s difficult not to be overwhelmed by the blatant hypocrisy.

Kim just contributed to the very culture that haunts her. A culture that undermines her success – and that she has spoken out about countless times. She is a woman who has been a perpetual victim of slut shaming, desperately trying to distance herself from a sex tape, only to throw the same epithet at another woman the moment she had the chance.

Labelling a woman a “whore” for sleeping with a single man is absurd. In fact, even if Disick was still in a relationship, Kim would have no grounds for calling his sexual partner a “tramp”.

Her sex life is absolutely none of Kim’s business. Just ask Kim.

In an essay she penned on International Women’s Day, Kim wrote about being savagely slut shamed for simply being a sexual woman.

“It’s 2016. The body-shaming and slut-shaming—it’s like, enough is enough,” she wrote.

“I will not live my life dictated by the issues you have with my sexuality. You be you and let me be me.”

This is a woman who markets herself as sexually empowered. Who insists that naked selfies are a marker of sexual liberation. Who has stated, “I never understand why people get so bothered by what other people choose to do with their lives,” which is ironic given that her entire career relies upon an enormous audience caring deeply about what the Kardashians do with their lives. 

Kim’s alleged philosophy – where women are sexual agents – is entirely at odds with her behaviour. In a split second she viciously and unapologetically used a woman’s sexuality against her. By using the word “groupie” she knowingly put her in a position of subordination, painting her as a pathetic fan desperate to have her moment in the spotlight.

To Kim, it was inconceivable that this woman might have just acted upon a sexual desire, precisely how Disick did.

Disick is not entirely blameless. He didn’t defend the faceless woman, instead cowering in the background, terrified of Kim’s wrath. To Disick, it was as though the slut shaming was expected and deserved.

Because what Disick and Kim Kardashian don’t seem to realise is that when you slut shame a woman, when you call her a ‘tramp’ or a ‘whore’, you’re not insulting a woman.

You’re insulting all women.

And last night, Kim simply shot herself in the foot.

