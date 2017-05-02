Kim Kardashian called another woman a "whore" and her brand no longer makes sense.

On last night’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian managed to contradict her entire brand with just two syllables.

You see, her older sister Kourtney Kardashian famously split from long time boyfriend and father to her three children, Scott Disick, in mid 2015.

After an 18 month separation, it was rumoured that the pair were back together in December of last year.

Their status as on-again-off-again has punctuated the Kardashian story line since, but it has been confirmed that – as of this month at least – Disick and Kardashian are not together.

On last night’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim travelled to Dubai to present a Masterclass, her first international trip since the infamous Paris robbery. For reasons I do not entirely understand, she decided to travel with Disick, now her sister’s ex boyfriend.

While in Dubai, Disick heard a rumour that Kourtney was romantically involved with another man. He reacted by going out and drinking, and bringing another woman back to his hotel room.

To be clear, Disick is a 33-year-old single man. If he wants to have sex with another woman, that is entirely his prerogative.

The morning after, a producer spotted a woman’s handbag in Disick’s room. When Kardashian visited his room, she told cameras she felt something was “off”.

“Something is up,” Kardashian said. “Scott is like pacing and something came over me that I was like, ‘He has a fucking girl hiding somewhere and we’re gonna find her.'”

Kardashian proceeded to lock everyone in the hotel room, refusing to leave until she found the woman hiding. Eventually, she discovered a locked bathroom door and demanded she leave.

“What the fuck are you doing here?” she yelled at Disick’s guest.

“Seriously? You’re just like a fucking whore. Such a tramp. Get your shit and get the fuck out of here,” she exclaimed, with an air of disgust.

“Fucking groupie,” she added, before getting in the lift with her entourage and demanding, “get your shit and security will escort you the fuck out of here!”

Kim, 36, hasn’t issued any statement about the incident, except to say that she had “Kourtney’s back”.

