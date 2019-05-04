Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. So, Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton have reunited for a music video about butts.

Kim Kardashian’s bum has become Paris Hilton’s musical muse. Yep. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looks set to feature in a music video for Paris Hilton’s upcoming song titled… ‘Best Friend’s A—’. Yep.

Hilton teased fans with Instagram video of her and Kim pouting and posing behind the scenes. She captioned the post: “#SecretProject with @KimKardashian. ???????????????????????? ???? I can’t stop looking at my #BestFriendsAss???? ????????”.

The 38-year-old heiress was seen on the Hollywood set with her former wardrobe organiser and long-term BFF, Kim, both wearing sparkly, glo-mesh-esque dresses.

Popular DJ duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike were also spotted, as well as famed Brittney Spears impersonator Derrick Barry who was reportedly dressed in her ‘I’m a Slave 4 U’ outfit, complete with a live snake.

There’s no release date for this visual marvel as of yet, but to borrow a phrase from the heiress herself, “That’s hot”.

We can’t wait.

2. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and the Queen reportedly had a row… about egg.

We’ve heard some ridiculous royal rumours of Meghan Markle and the Queen knocking heads, but this one takes the vegan, macrobiotic cake.

Let us explain.

In the weeks before her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018, the Duchess of Sussex and head royal had an alleged tiff over eggs. Yep.

Conducting a taste test at Windsor Castle, the former actress claimed she could taste egg in the macrobiotic food she had requested for some of her guests.

If you read the term ‘macrobiotic food’ with a blank expression, think of a diet full of organic veggies and whole grains, and very little, sugar, eggs, meat or dairy, if any.

Royal expert and author, Katie Nicholl spilled the shared the gossip on Yahoo's Royal Box.

"[Meghan] got very upset when she felt that she could taste egg in a dish when she was told there was no egg in there, and she said, 'No, I can taste it, I can taste there's egg in this dish,'" she told host Danielle Stacey.

"I think there was a bit of an upset when suddenly the Queen walked in, because of course, this was Windsor Castle, this is her home. And she just quietly took Meghan to the side and said, 'Meghan, in this family we don't speak to people like that'."

And that was the end of that.

However, it would seem like any hard feelings quickly dissipated between the two. A month after Meghan's wedding, her and the Queen were seen smiling and sharing inside jokes while on their first royal engagement together in Chester, UK.

Just see for yourself...

3. Brittney Weldon is keen for another trip to Paradise.

Everyone's favourite conga-line starter, Brittney Weldon has shared she would love to go another season of Bachelor in Paradise, only this time, in America.

In an Instagram live Q&A with fellow BiP star Rachael Gouvignon, the 26-year-old answered a question from a fan saying she would "definitely" want to go to America to appear on their version of the show.

"I totally would, but I haven't been asked!" the reality TV star said.

Rachael was less enthusiastic about the prospect.

When asked by a fan if they thought the contestants this year were there for money, Brittney laughed it off saying, well "I'm poor and not in love". But perhaps the American season could fix that?

We would love to watch you take your conga line to America Brittney!

4. From '10 Things' heart-throb to cult leader. Remember Andrew Keegan?

Andrew Keegan, aka Joey Donner from 10 Things I Hate About You, was a huge celebrity crush of ours from his days of shooting nose spray commercials and being a douche in our favourite ‘90s movie.

But if you’ve ever caught yourself wondering what this handsome fellow has been up to in the 20 years since the movie came out, you’ll probably be a bit surprised.

Although he was a very famous actor in the film, his career in the industry didn't subsequently take off.

He took a different path to many '90s stars and, ah, well, started his own cult religion. Yes, cult religion. And it's called Full Circle.

His followers practise advanced spirituality and basically worship Keegan’s leader-status, according to a Vice profile about the religion in 2014.

According to the actor, the religious cult began after he dug a hole in the ground in 2013, placed a crystal inside and made a promise to himself. This crystal-placement, he explained, occurred after a string of bizarre coincidences which led Keegan to realise his “true calling”.

The religious group is no longer operating however, and more recently he has started doing some acting gigs again.

He was even in a 2017 Netflix comedy show, which you can still find on the streaming service, called Hollywood Darlings.

It's safe to say it was a rather unexpected path Joey Donner went down.

5. Shannon was ghosted by Connor after Paradise. Until the show went to air.

Connor Obrochta and Shannon Baff’s relationship on Bachelor in Paradise was one of the only ones that looked… real.

Whilst other contestants continued to chop and change between various partners, Shannon and Connor only had eyes – and roses – for each other.

But soon after leaving the show, Shannon, 26, said Connor, also 26, just stopped returning her calls and messages, and the relationship ended.

“It felt like a really bad break up," she told Mamamia.

You can read what Shannon had to say about why their relationship ended in our previous article here.