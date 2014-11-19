Kim Kardashian is oddly captivating talking about her body on Australian TV.

Important things happened on The Project last night.

News was discussed. Jokes were cracked. Kim Kardashian gave Rove McManus a tutorial on how to jut out his posterior at an angle that would support a champagne glass. The usual.

Butt But seriously, Kimmy K is back in town (seems to be here every twenty minutes this year) and still riding the wave of press following her shiny-bottomed nude magazine covers. She’s actually here to promote her new perfume or something. But everyone’s just asking about her booty.

And you know what? Her reasoning behind why she did the nude Paper magazine shoot was remarkably sensible and justified.

Empowering even…

Kardashian admitted to feeling insecure about her body while she was pregnant. She warned her family (you know them, all the K people) that she wanted to do a nude photo shoot when she felt ready again. The opportunity with French photographer Jean-Paul Goude arose, and Kim saw it as her chance.

“For me, it was something I knew I wanted to do, to make myself feel confident … as a role model I’m not saying that anyone else should do that, but for me … this was something that was going to make me feel confident and feel good. It taught me to do what you want to do. Everyone should do what they’re comfortable with and … I felt really positive and good about myself.”

34-year-old Kim spoke more on the topic to Richard Wilkins on the Today show this morning. “‘I had a really bad pregnancy and I gained a lot of weight and I did not feel good about myself. I felt probably the lowest I have ever felt in my life. Just yesterday I saw a clip of me when I must have been about eight months pregnant – huge!”

“It’s empowered me. I actually think I have a better body now than I did before.”

No regrets. Good on you, Kim. You sure made us look.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yr-Iv5BXeYM

Kim’s most famous angle: