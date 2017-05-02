Not everyone is impressed with Kim Kardashian's unexpected Met Gala look.

Less than a month after her first red carpet appearance following her devastating Paris robbery, Kim Kardashian has done it again for the Met Gala – only this time, she looked very different.

There was no bling, no feathers, no jewellery and none of the over the top designs she’s long been associated with.

Instead, the 36 year old's look was far more pared back, wearing a simple white Vivienne Westwood gown with statement sleeves, a strapless neckline and under-the-chest cinched drawstring detail.

The toned down look aligns with Kardashian's drastically different approach and attitude to life and material possessions which she attributes to the Paris incident.

"“It was probably no secret — you see it on the show — I was being flashy. I was definitely materialistic before...Because I just don’t care about that stuff anymore, I really don’t," she told Ellen Degeneres last week.

"It’s not to say that I’ll never wear jewelry again or anything like that. I truly don’t know if I’d ever feel comfortable, I truly don’t know if I’d ever wear real jewelry again. My whole life has changed in terms of how I travel and what security [I have].”

However not everyone was impressed with her new look for the Met Gala.

"Was Kim Kardashian at the right event?," tweeted one commenter, while another wrote, "Looks like she has just come from the supermarket with a good hairstyle. Not a Met outfit."

Considering the theme of the night was to honour 74 year-old Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo and her label Comme Des Garcons, known for its rule-breaking, out-there and generally almost unwearable designs, many berated Kardashian for not being "on theme".

But if the fact that her look was so unexpected and different to what she normally wears isn't avant-garde enough to convince you she definitely did, take a look at this look from the label's Fall 2017 show.

Familiar silhouette, anyone?

Met Gala 2017 red carpet looks.