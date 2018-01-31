Kim Kardashian and Lindsay Lohan are in the middle of a rather savage Instagram squabble.

It may be the very last day of January in 2018, but you’d be forgiven for thinking you’ve travelled back in time upon seeing the names ‘Kim Kardashian’ and ‘Lindsay Lohan’ in the same headline.

It hasn’t been since 2006, when Kim was still just Paris Hilton‘s wardrobe organiser stylist and photobombing images of her boss out partying with The Parent Trap star that the two have mingled in the same circles.

And yet, here we are, 12 years later and chit-chatting about the bitter war of words the two have shared in the comments section of Instagram.

It all started when Kim started posting a series of very-nearly-nude-but-also-not-quite-so-Instagram-wouldn't-delete-them pics for her 106 million followers.

Case in point:

But Kim's slightly blurred nipples weren't distracting anyone from the fact she was rocking beaded corn rows, a style Kim attributed to 70s model and superstar Bo Derek.

The 37-year-old - new mum to daughter Chicago West - was quickly called out for cultural appropriation, after failing to correctly attribute her hairstyle to the Fulani women of East and West Africa.

Celebrity fanatics may remember that bizarre period in November of 2016, when the actress began conducting interviews in a voice that was... very much not the one we were so used to hearing.

At the time, it was described as a mixture of Greek, Dutch and even likened to Melania Trump. Responding to the criticism, Lindsay said her 'new accent' was just a result of her being able to speak a number of different languages.

"It's a mixture of most of the languages I can understand or am trying to learn," she told Daily Mail when asked about her accent.

"I've been learning different languages since I was a child. I'm fluent in English and French can understand Russian and am learning Turkish, Italian and Arabic."

This, of course, is not the first time Lindsay Lohan has randomly appeared in the comments section of another celeb's Instagram page: just three weeks after her accent debacle, she left a series of nasty comments on the page of singer Ariana Grande.

On three of the singer's selfies, Lindsay wrote, "Too much makeup". There was no explanation, and absolutely zero context.

It's also not the first time this month a member of the Kardashian family has been throwing shade on social media.

Last week, when troubled sports star Lamar Odom revealed he knew his marriage to Khloe Kardashian was over "when she was on her second or third NBA player", Kim hit back with, "Or second or third brothel".

And just two days ago, 22-year-old Kendall Jenner left a scathing comment on an Instagram snap of her big sister's ex, Scott Disick, with new girlfriend, 19-year-old Sofia Richie.

"Awww Scott and his kids :)" the model wrote underneath the photo.

Who says we need tabloids and paparazzi pics to get our fix of celebrity drama? From now on, you can find us trawling through the comments section of Instagram.