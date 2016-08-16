I'm embarrassed for any woman who doesn't call herself a feminist.

I used to get intensely irritated by celebrities – or any women – who said they weren’t feminists. This week’s example is Kim Kardashian. Sarah Jessica Parker was last week.

But now? Now I’m just kind of embarrassed for them.

Why would you not want to be something that Beyonce sings in front of. I mean seriously. I am a feminist. Beyonce is a feminist. That means I am practically Beyonce. And you can be too! Just say “well duh” next time someone asks you if you’re a feminist because that’s the only right answer whether you’re male or female.

But I’m also still irritated.

Because if you’re not a feminist, Kim Kardashian, (to paraphrase Caitlin Moran) which part of feminism is not for you? Is it having control of your own body? Deciding whether you want to get married and if so, who to? Is it being paid the same as men for the same work? Having the right to vote? Getting an education? Taking contraception? Wearing pants? Knowing that your daughter has the same social, political and economic rights as your son?

Yeah, I can see how all that stuff is a total drag. Except you’ve done all of it. Which means you are a creation of feminism, no matter which way you try to spin it.

So I’m going to put on my Mum hat now and say to all the women like SJP and Kim Kardashian who refuse to call themselves feminists……I’m not angry. I’m just disappointed in you.

Because if you’re in the position of being asked this question, it means you’re fortunate enough to have benefited from all the work of feminists before you. You’re standing on their shoulders.

It’s how you got here.

To deny this is ignorant and delusional.

It’s a bit like asking an African American person if they support civil rights. “Nah, I don’t like labels. All lives matter” said no African American EVER.

Kim is clearly confused. Because in the explanation she gives for why she’s not a feminist, she states clearly that she is a feminist:

To me, when a woman says “No, I’m not a feminist” she spits in the face of all those women who would give their lives for the kind of rights we take for granted.

And we should take them for granted! But that’s not the same as pretending the world is an equal place for women when it’s clearly not.

We don’t need to go around giving flowers to Gloria Steinem and our feminist mothers and grandmothers who fought real fights and endured real consequences to open up the world to women like Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker. But it’s naive and ridiculous not to understand that without feminism those women would not be the self-made, financially independent powerhouses they are.

What do you think of celebrities who claim they aren’t feminists?