Kim Kardashian writes about not being a feminist. Displays all of the hallmarks she really is a feminist.

Kim Kardashian-West is a third wave feminist icon. Third wave feminism is all about the ability to be feminine, sex-positive and body positive in the way that feels best to you and no one does that better then Kim K. But despite that, Kardashian says she does not see her self as a feminist.

Last week during an appearance at the BlogHer 2016 conference Kardashian said she was not a feminist.

Now, in an essay posted on her website on Monday, Kardashian expands on why she doesn’t see herself as a feminist, and why she thinks the word hinders the fight for equality.

“For me, feminist is someone who advocates for the civil and social rights and liberties of all people, regardless of their gender; anyone who believes that women should have the same choices and opportunities as men when it comes to education and employment, their bodies and their lifestyles,” the 35-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star writes.

“Of course I want these things!” she continues. “I’m all about empowering and uplifting women. Obviously, there are things about me that people might say make me a feminist: I work hard, I make my own money, I’m comfortable and confident in my own skin, and I encourage women to be open and honest about their sexuality, and to embrace their beauty and their bodies.”

After basically saying she is for the textbook definition of feminism and works hard to embody all things feminist, Kardashian explains why she won’t call herself a feminism.

“Why do we have to put labels on things?”she asks before explaining that she thinks labels like “Republican”, “Democrat”, “bisexual”, “plus-size”, and “poor” create separation between people who might otherwise share the same beliefs and goals.

“I’m a human being, and I have thoughts, feelings and opinions about a lot of different things,” the mother of two explains. “I don’t need to be defined by those beliefs, just as much as I don’t want to be set apart from—or viewed as being against—those who DO define themselves by those beliefs.”

Despite the fact that she won’t take on the feminist label, Kardashian says she will always fight for women’s rights.

“I’ll always fight for women’s rights. Always. I support women to the fullest,” she writes concluding her essay. “But, at the end of the day, no one should feel pressured to be labeled as anything just because they believe in certain things and support certain values or ideals.”

No word yet on how she feels about being labelled a Kardashian.