A broken Internet responds to Kim's ass. Chelsea Handler wins.

The internet did indeed break yesterday after Kim Kardashian’s latest magazine cover hit.

Look, we’re sure you’ve seen it plenty over the last 24 hours but we’re going to show you again.

WARNING: Definitely, totally NSFW.

There. That one.

Now, ex-talk show host, current commedienne and all-round hilarious person, Chelsea Handler, has posted her response to the oiled-up, peach-like, non-human derriere that belongs to Kim Kardashian.

And then, if that’s not enough, Handler shared her bare breasts with the Instagram world and called out Instagram’s nudity policy with the picture below.

All we can say is: well played, Chelsea Handler. Well played.

