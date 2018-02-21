"I can't walk." Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy complications on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Khloe Kardashian‘s pregnancy hasn’t been an easy one.

In an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, set to air in the US on Sunday, the 33-year-old is lying on a couch at home talking to her sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, when she tells them she can’t get up.

“Literally, I, like, can’t walk,” she says.

Naturally, her two older sisters are concerned.

Kim, 37, appears speechless, and just stares at her sister who is paralysed on the couch.

"Text your doctor right now," Kourtney, 38, instructs her.

The teaser trailer infuriatingly stops right there, meaning fans will have to watch Sunday night's episode to find out what happens. Way to hook us in, Kris Jenner... We know you're responsible for this.

Another scene shows Khloe at the doctor getting a check-up. She's lying on a bed while her doctor inspects the baby's sonogram.

Khloe announced her pregnancy with basketball player Tristan Thompson, 26, on Instagram back in December, saying it was her "greatest dream realised".

"I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life!" she wrote.