In the span of one year, three of Kevin Spacey's accusers all died.

Warning: This post deals with suicide and sexual assault and may be triggering for some readers.

Ari Behn, a former Norwegian royal who accused actor Kevin Spacey of sexual assault in 2017, died by suicide aged 47, just hours after Spacey shared a bizarre video on social media.

In 2017, Behn accused Spacey, 64, of groping him under the table at a Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo a decade earlier.

He was the third Spacey accuser to die in 2019.

What happened when Netflix fired Kevin Spacey. Post continues after the below video.

Behn, who was born in Denmark, was married to Martha Louise, the oldest daughter of Norway’s King Harald V and Queen Sonja, for 14 years.

The couple divorced in 2017 and have three daughters.

In a statement, Norway's King Harald said Behn was "an important part of our family for many years and we carry warm and good memories of him with us".

Behn's accusation.

During a radio interview in 2017, Behn claimed that Spacey groped him under a table during a banquet in 2007, just after he and actress Uma Thurman had finished hosting a Nobel Peace Prize concert.

He and Spacey were seated next to each other when the alleged incident occurred.

"We had a nice conversation," Behn said. "After five minutes, he says 'Hey, let's go out and have a cigarette'. Then he puts his hand under the table and grabs me by the balls."

Behn, who was married to the princess at the time, said he was so taken aback that his only response was, "Eh? Maybe later."

Spacey's video.

Behn's death comes after Spacey, who has been accused of sexual misconduct multiple times, released a video on Christmas Eve in which he said he would kill his enemies "with kindness".

In the video, Spacey was speaking with a Southern accent like one of his most famous characters: President Frank Underwood from Netflix's House of Cards.

"The next time someone does something you don’t like, you can go on the attack, but you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected," he said.

He finishes: "You can kill them with kindness," as ominous music plays in the background.

Two other Spacey accusers died.

John Doe.

Another of Spacey's accusers, an anonymous massage therapist, died in September 2019 just one month before his lawsuit against the actor was set to go to trial.

The alleged victim, known only 'John Doe', filed the lawsuit against Spacey in Los Angeles Superior Court in September 2018.

The Hollywood Reporter has said Doe claimed he was hired to give Spacey a massage at his home in Malibu in October 2016.

After being greeted by the actor, Doe alleged he was led to an upstairs bedroom where Spacey locked the door behind them.

The actor allegedly told the masseur he was having some discomfort in his groin and laid down on the table facing up. The complainant alleged Spacey forced his hand to his testicles.

Doe claimed he jumped back in shock and the actor then complimented his eyes, tried to kiss him and offered him oral sex. He said he asked Spacey to let him leave multiple times before the actor stopped blocking his way.

In September, just a month after the sides agreed to proceedings, which would likely have meant a seven to 11-day trial, the masseur's attorney informed Spacey that his client "recently passed". As the trial relied on testimony, the charges were dropped.

Linda Culkin.

Linda Culkin died after being struck by a car in Quincy, Massachusetts. No charges were filed against the driver, who remained at the scene.

Culkin, a former nursing assistant who was 59 when she died, was the first to accuse Spacey of misconduct against young men. She began cyberstalking the actor in 2009 after one of her patients accused Spacey of attacking him.

In 2014, she was sentenced to more than four years in prison for sending him and his associates death and bomb threats.

This post was originally published in December 2019, and has been updated with new information.

If you think you may be experiencing depression or another mental health problem, please contact your general practitioner or in Australia, contact Lifeline 13 11 14 for support or beyondblue at 1300 22 4636.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

Feature image: Getty.



