'Only God knows what happened.' Kesha and Dr Luke have settled their 9-year legal battle.

Kesha and her former producer Dr Luke have settled their longstanding legal battle less than a month before it was set for trial.

It ends a legal fight that began in 2014, when Kesha accused the producer, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, of drugging and raping her after a 2005 party and other abuse over a 10-year period.

Dr Luke counter-sued her denying the abuse and alleging she had defamed him.

Kesha's lawsuit was dismissed in 2016 but Luke's defamation suit has continued through delays and appeals. It was set to be finally heard in court in July 2023.

On July 22, Kesha shared both of their statements on social media.

"Only God knows what happened that night. As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved."

Dr Luke's statement says: "While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005, I am absolutely certain that nothing happened. I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone. For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well."

The abrupt settlement comes 10 days after the New York Court of Appeals reversed an earlier ruling that had found Dr Luke wasn't a public figure.

It deemed he was, making the bar for defamation higher – he would have had to prove that Kesha acted with actual malice, such as by knowingly making false claims when she stated he sexually assaulted her.

Kesha's breakthrough album, 2010's Animal, known for hits like 'Tik Tok' and 'Your Love Is My Drug', and it's 2012 follow-up Warrior were both produced with Dr Luke.

Her recording contract at the time of her accusations obliged her to work with Dr Luke, so she became unable to release any new music unless with worked with the man she accused of abuse.

After Sony Music Entertainment assured her she could produce a new album without him — he was also the founder of her label — she began work on her third album, Rainbow.

That album includes 'Praying', a single inspired by suicidal thoughts. Kesha said 'Praying' is about hoping that even abusers can heal.

Her most recent album, Gag Order, was released in May 2023. It is the final album under her five-album deal with Dr Luke's label, Kemosabe.

