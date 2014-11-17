Kendall Jenner is the new face of Estée Lauder.

Behind the scenes on an Estée Lauder ad shoot with Kendall Jenner. Photo courtesy of Estée Lauder.

In the weekend’s big breaking beauty news, Kendall Jenner was named as the newest face of mega-brand, Estée Lauder.

And today Kendall shared her excitement with the public, proving that even the most rich and famous can get the feels:

“It honestly feels like a dream to represent such an iconic beauty brand, it is an incredible honor and quite humbling,” she said.

“I found out when I was backstage at Paris fashion week,” (of course she did) “and all this time I’ve had to keep the news top secret. I am so excited to share it now and be part of Estée Lauder.”

Yesterday Kendall revealed the news on her Instagram – her announcement has already clocked 987,421 likes – yep, almost a cool mil.

Julia Roberts: ‘I’ve risked my career by not having a facelift’

We at The Glow have started to develop a bit of a girl-crush on the younger generation of the Kardashian-Klan.

After years of watching Kendall and Kylie being the totes awks teenagers in the background of Keeping up with the Kardashians, it's nice to see them blossom into their own kind of beautiful and make their first million, on their very own.



Jane Hertzmark Hudis, Global Brand President, Estée Lauder said, “She is the ultimate instagirl, and we are excited to leverage her image, voice, energy and extraordinary social media power to introduce Estée Lauder to millions of young women around the world”.

The new face of L'Oreal is the best one yet

Kendall first made her mark on the fashion world this February, walking in Marc Jacobs's fall/winter 2014 show. Chanel haute couture was next, followed by that crazy Givenchy shoot that saw Kendall dancing in a very bizarre way.

What's the deal with Kylie Jenner's lips?

Then, just in August, Kendall wanted to drop Jenner from her name, and she revealed her angst on her family's media fame.

“People didn’t want to take a chance on me, I think because I was sort of known,” she told Teen Vogue.

“They were a little bit on the fence about it. Some people might think that what I’ve done before made it easier for me to get jobs, but it was actually a disadvantage. I had to work even harder.”

What could be next in Kendall Jenner's illustrious career? We don't know. But more chances to look in those dreamy big brown eyes? We'll take it.

Kendall Jenner's journey so far:

Kendall Jenner's best insta-looks