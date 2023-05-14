'Traumatised.' A new report has alleged The Kelly Clarkson Show has a 'toxic' workplace culture.

Hollywood has been in a bit of turmoil lately, especially thanks to a major writer's strike.

For Kelly Clarkson, the strike has meant The Kelly Clarkson Show had to temporarily cease production. But this week, things became even more complicated.

Rolling Stone released a report saying that according to some current and former employees, the workplace culture behind the show is allegedly "toxic".

11 current and former employees spoke to the publication for the report, saying Clarkson herself "is fantastic" but that some of the show's producers have made employees' lives "hell".

"Kelly has no clue how unhappy her staff is. She is a person who never treats anyone with anything but dignity and is incredibly appreciative," one former employee said.

They went on to say that many of the staff felt they were overworked, underpaid and that their mental health suffered as a result of working on the show.

Another former employee said the show "is by far the worst experience I've ever had in my entire life," claiming that it deterred them "from wanting to work in daytime [TV] ever again" and that the job left them "traumatised".

A few of the executive producers who have allegedly been rude to staff were mentioned in the report.

Interestingly, the report is by the same investigative journalist who broke the story about the toxic environment behind the scenes of the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The Kelly Clarkson Show began in late 2019, and almost 700 episodes have since aired.

It's been a hit for audiences, mostly thanks to its upbeat format and musical performances often led by Clarkson herself.. It's also won Emmys for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for three consecutive years since 2020.

The report emerged just days after The Kelly Clarkson Show announced it would be moving production from Los Angeles to New York for the next season.

One individual who works on the talk show said to Variety following the report that not all the staff feel there is a toxic workplace culture.

The staff member told Variety that this month when the writer's strike began, Clarkson sent a video of herself with a heartfelt message to the staff, letting them know that she would be covering their pay out of her own pocket while the strike goes on.

Amid the allegations being heavily reported on, Clarkson has released a statement saying she was unaware that some of her staff felt this way.

"I love my team at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard or disrespected on this show is unacceptable," she wrote.

"I have always been and will continue to be, committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment at The Kelly Clarkson Show."

She continued, saying she hopes to continue fostering "the best and the kindest in the business".

"Part of that build will include leadership training for all of the senior staff. Myself included."

NBCUniversal — who produces the show — has also released a statement, saying they too are committed to a safe and respectful work environment.

They also said they "take workplace complaints very seriously and to insinuate otherwise is untrue".

"When issues are reported they are promptly reviewed, investigated and acted upon as appropriate. The Kelly Clarkson Show strives to build a safe, respectful and equitable workplace that nurtures a culture of inclusivity and creativity," they said.

It's a storyline we've seen before amid other talk shows as well, including The Late Late Show With James Corden and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

As for whether more allegations will emerge, or if other talk shows will face their own set of toxic workplace reports — time will tell.

