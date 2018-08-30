Keira Maguire just got brutally honest about why Jarrod Woodgate broke up with her.

It came as a shock to all Bachelor in Paradise fans that Jarrod Woodgate and Keira Maguire broke up when they announced it on social media on Sunday.

Now, speaking to Thursday’s Who magazine, Keira Maguire has revealed that her relationship with Jarrod deteriorated because he didn’t approve of her choice in career.

“It was Jarrod who broke up with me,” Keira told Who.

“I really believed we’d live happily ever after. I was so ready for that and nothing else in my life really mattered.”

She added that he didn’t understand her career.

“Jarrod didn’t like the fact I didn’t have a full-time job… because my job was doing endorsements and he’s about working hard in a nine-to-five job,” she added.

Despite having worked in the corporate world prior to The Bachelor, Keira said his judgement upset her.

“I used to work in the corporate world, but he didn’t know me then, so he didn’t see that and it made me feel really down,” she said in the interview.

Jarrod has not responded to Keira’s claims.

The pair announced their breakup on Sunday morning.

“It is with a very sad heart but I have to let you all know that Jarrod and I have split up…” she wrote on Instagram.

“I’m sorry if anyone is disappointed or if I have let anyone down.

“Please respect our privacy as this is a very hard time for me.”

The couple met late last year while filming Bachelor in Paradise in Fiji.

They began dating on the show and after filming ended they continued to see each other.

For the past six months they have been splitting their time between Melbourne and Jarrod’s family vineyard in Gippsland, Victoria.

And now we are afraid that love might be dead.