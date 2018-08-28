News
Keira has deleted the post announcing her breakup from Jarrod. And for good reason.

By now, you will have no doubt caught up with the news that Bachelor in Paradise stars Keira Maguire and Jarrod Woodgate have broken up. (Still no word on the status of the love fern they planted in Fiji, but we can probably presume the worst.)

The couple had been together for eight months after pairing off on the set of the Bachelor spin-off, with the Sydney woman even moving down to Melbourne to live with the 32-year-old winemaker.

Announcing the split on Instagram on Sunday, Keira wrote, “I’m sorry if anyone is disappointed or if I have let anyone down.

“Please respect our privacy as this is a very hard time for me.”

Naturally, all of her followers were perfectly sympathetic and supportive…

Oh, wait. No.

Because social media.

Instead, the reality TV star copped a barrage of comments so nasty that they appear to have prompted her to delete the post.

According to screenshots captured by Pedestrian, Keira stood up to several haters before wiping the announcement altogether, including one who wrote, “You had a good man, Keira. But you lost your grounding and got caught up in hype and material things. Jarrod needed a lifelong partner, not a Barbie doll.”

Keira’s response? “You’re a very sad [and] by the sounds of it lonely individual.”

Rumours were rife in the comments, as well.

“I saw her today on a flight with a new man,” one follower wrote.

But she was having precisely none of that either: “No you didn’t. I was by myself,” she responded. “WTF.”

These weren't the only Instagram comments Keira had to shut down in the wake of her breakup.

A remark that appeared to point to the reason for her split from Jarrod was swiftly deleted, but not before it was spotted by the tabloids.

"I’m sorry this has happened," a follower wrote, according to The Daily Mail. "I thought you two were good for each and brought out the best in [each] other. However, he was more interested in finding true love than becoming part of a power Insta couple."

Two which Keira replied: “Yeah, that’s what I [thought] too.”

Mamamia has reached out to Keira for comment.

