NO. Bachelor in Paradise’s Keira and Jarrod have broken up.

Guys.

NO.

It’s time to #PutOutYourPotPlants.

On Sunday morning, Keira Maguire announced she has broken up with her Bachelor in Paradise boyfriend, Jarrod Woodgate.

“It is with a very sad heart but I have to let you all know that Jarrod and I have split up…” she wrote on Instagram.

“I’m sorry if anyone is disappointed or if I have let anyone down.

“Please respect our privacy as this is a very hard time for me.”

The couple met late last year while filming Bachelor in Paradise in Fiji.

They began dating on the show and after filming ended they continued to see each other.

For the past six months they have been splitting their time between Melbourne and Jarrod’s family vineyard in Gippsland, Victoria.

Jarrod is yet to comment publicly on the breakup.

