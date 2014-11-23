Katy Perry roars at Australian press: "You should be ashamed".

Katy Perry is currently in Sydney for her Prismatic World Tour, but she might not be back any time soon if her recent tweets are anything to go by.

In a series of tweets to her 60 million followers, the 30-year-old pop star detailed her “disgusting” encounter with Australian paparazzi, which was anything but a teenage dream.

Perry alleges “many grown men” followed her around a beach, refusing to leave her alone unless she let them take photos of her in her bathing suit.

“This is PERVERTED & disgusting behaviour that should NEVER be tolerated, especially by people who do NOT want this.”

“Australian PRESS: you should be ashamed of your paparazzi & tabloid culture. Your paparazzi have no respect, no integrity, no character. NO HUMANITY,” Perry writes.

“These men would not stop as I pleaded over and over to let me have my space,” she added.

“Many other people stopped to try to help but the paps continued to laugh at me and hold their barrels up and shoot. They told me to make a ‘deal’ with them. Give them a bathing suit shot and they would leave me be.”

She then took photos of her alleged stalkers and posted their images online.

These men have not been named, but if Katy Perry decides to never to come back to Australia her fans will probably track them down.

Katy set to perform at the ARIA Awards in Sydney on Tuesday night and will wrap up the Australian leg of her tour in mid December.

If you're worried about not catching Katy Perry while she's here, you can soothe yourself with these pics:

