The mysterious death of a New York fashion designer just got even darker.

In July 2022, a New York fashion designer was found dead in her Lower East Side apartment in New York City.

Her name was Katie Gallagher. What followed was an outpouring of grief from the New York fashion world, sad to have lost one of their up-and-coming talents.

Neighbours became worried when they spotted Gallagher's keys hanging from the outside door to her apartment, and so they went in to check on her.

The body of 35-year-old Gallagher showed no obvious signs of trauma, police said, although they reportedly suspected a drug overdose.

Eight months later, police said Gallagher had not died of a self-inflicted drug overdose, but was a victim of homicide.

The cause of death was later confirmed by the medical examiner who determined she died from acute intoxication from the combined effects of fentanyl, ethanol and another opioid.

Investigators then said the manner of Gallagher's death was a "drug-facilitated theft", which left many wondering what exactly a "drug-facilitated theft" is.

And what is even stranger is that New York cops have said these mysterious crimes are becoming increasingly common.

In the past year, police sources say there's been a pattern of at least 26 recent "drug-facilitated" robberies around New York City, including the East Village, the Lower East Side and the Bronx.

In December 2022, detectives arrested and charged a suspect over the overdose robbery deaths of two club-goers in the Lower East Side, alleging Kenwood Allen, age 33, had killed the two club-goers.

According to court documents, Allen committed a series of robberies and other crimes, sometimes alone and sometimes with other individuals. In most of the incidents, Allen allegedly drugged his victims with fentanyl and other opioids in order to steal their credit cards, watches, phones and other personal identifying information.

Many of the victims were later found unconscious on the street. Some died as a result of being drugged.

This Thursday, Allen was indicted on a number of additional charges, including three new murder charges.

One of them is related to the death of Gallagher, police alleging she was murdered by Allen.

The Manhattan district attorney this week said there were 21 victims in total, including the deaths of five people between March and December 2022.

For Gallagher's family, they always believed Gallagher had not died of a self-inflicted drug overdose, but rather that something more sinister had occurred.

When the medical examiner confirmed Gallagher had died by homicide, the family released a statement to NBC News.

"The homicide determination shared by the medical examiner affirms what we knew: Katie was the victim of a crime. We have been holding this information while awaiting the official ruling. Sharing this news helps us set the record straight, demand accountability, and grieve more openly," they said.

Last month, one of Gallagher's sisters said her family had been working closely with the district attorney's office and New York Police Department officials.

When the news came that Allen had been charged, the sister said it was "a necessary next step toward seeking justice for Katie".

"We hope that the facts of this case help to bring more awareness to fentanyl and similar drugs being used as weapons against innocent people. The number of victims confirmed at this point is shocking. Our hearts go out to them, their families, and their friends. We are gutted by the magnitude of this collective and senseless loss."

Many in the fashion industry have since spoken out, saying Gallagher had a "very distinct style" and was "always ahead of the curve". Gallagher's garments were worn by the likes of Lady Gaga, Laverne Cox, Kim Kardashian and Rita Ora.

As the Gallagher family waits for Allen's trial and the court process to be followed through, the case has ultimately shined a light on drug-facilitated crime and the dangerous impact it has.

