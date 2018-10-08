"Please not the babies." The crushing moment husband of mum-to-be killed in crash woke up.

An injured husband whose wife and unborn twins were killed in a car accident was so distraught when learning of their deaths he had to be sedated.

Bronko Hoang survived the crash that killed his pregnant wife Katherine Hoang, 23, and 17-year-old sister, Anh Belinda Hoang, in Orchard Hills, west of Sydney, on September 28.

The collision with another vehicle left Bronko in a critical condition, and he is now suffering with broken ribs, a severely broken leg and a fractured cheekbone.

On Friday, doctors broke the devastating news to the 25-year-old. His aunt Pham Crawford told The Daily Telegraph he called out in agony.

“He screamed so loudly, ‘Why Katherine? Please not the babies’,” she said.

“He can’t stop crying and feels guilty he’s the only one who survived.

“He’s in complete shock and in so much pain.”

Katherine was just weeks away from giving birth when she was killed after a car travelling in the opposite direction crossed lanes and collided with them.

The 29-year-old driver of the other car, Richard Moananu, faces 10 charges relating to the crash, including unlicensed driving and two counts of manslaughter.

However, relative Lucy La said the family are upset that the twins’ lives have not been recognised in the form of formal charges.

“We are upset as these babies were already part of the family and they did die in the accident,” she told News.com.au.

“Unfortunately only two out of four lives were recognised.”

NSW Police have not ruled out pressing further charges.

“Advice is being sought by investigators regarding legal action relating to the death of the unborn twins,” a police spokesperson told News.com.au last week.

Moananu sustained leg injuries in the crash and as of Friday was still under police guard in Westmead Hospital.