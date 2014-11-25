Kate Upton's new hair is as sexy as... well, Kate Upton.

Image: Instagram

Another day, another lob.

The unofficial haircut of 2014 has found yet another high-profile fan in model/actress Kate Upton, who has snipped a few inches off her long blonde hair.

The 22-year-old (yes – 22!) shared a photo of her fresh new chop on Instagram, writing, “love my new do”. So no haircut regret for Kate, then.

So far, the lob - the 'long bob', for the uninitiated - has been adopted by a gaggle of celebrities, including the likes of Lauren Conrad, Mindy Kaling, Beyonce, January Jones, Taylor Swift, Mandy Moore, Hilary Duff and Whitney Port.

Locally, Lindy Klim, journalist Leila McKinnon, TV presenter Kylie Gilles and musical theatre star Lucy Durack are also wearing the look, as are most of the women whose hair transformations we've featured on The Chop.

It's also steadily taking over The Glow office - and those of us who have resisted thus far are furiously fighting to urge to run to the nearest salon. But resistance is probably futile.

In fact, it's only a matter of time before the lob achieves total world domination. Don't say we didn't warn you.

