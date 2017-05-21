News
kids

Kate Middleton telling Prince George to pipe down is every parent at a family wedding.

If you ever thought the royals were so far out of reach, not one of their habits or conversations or problems were like yours, fixate your eyes on the following:

Because Kate Middleton telling Prince George to pipe down is every parent at a family wedding.

You can almost imagine how desperate she is to stem the squabbling gaggle of toddlers, bribing them with Freddo Frogs or lollipops or perhaps just a diamond-studded crown if they really, truly just shut up.

It's one of the most humanising and, well, normal of our most prized royal.

Twitter couldn't get enough:

And frankly, neither can we.

Oi, George, pipe down eh?

celebrity , entertainment-3 , kids , parenting-2 , wedding-2

