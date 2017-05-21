If you ever thought the royals were so far out of reach, not one of their habits or conversations or problems were like yours, fixate your eyes on the following:

Because Kate Middleton telling Prince George to pipe down is every parent at a family wedding.

You can almost imagine how desperate she is to stem the squabbling gaggle of toddlers, bribing them with Freddo Frogs or lollipops or perhaps just a diamond-studded crown if they really, truly just shut up.

It's one of the most humanising and, well, normal of our most prized royal.

Twitter couldn't get enough:

And frankly, neither can we.

Oi, George, pipe down eh?