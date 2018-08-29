We've just discovered the most radical thing Kate Middleton did at uni and cheers to that.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

In what is seemingly the most radical and un-royal thing we would have expected of the Duchess of Cambridge, we’ve just learned that back in her university days, she was responsible for founding an all-female drinking society.

And she did it all in the name of feminism.

A newly-surfaced 2007 report from The Guardian writes that Kate Middleton was “annoyed that the old ones excluded women,” so she took matters into her own hands and started her own.

The publication also specified that although she partook in the drinking, “no one remembers her getting very drunk,” which we as former uni students find very admirable.

Kate, now 36, studied art history at Scotland’s University of St Andrews, which is where she would met her future husband, Prince William, in 2001.

Although the couple momentarily broke up in 2007 after their time at uni, the Duchess graduated to become a part-time accessories buyer for fashion group Jigsaw Junior, before transitioning into her new role within the royal family.

During her university years, the Duchess was probably most known for her charity catwalk moment, in which she walked down the runway in a very Carrie Bradshaw-esque, sheer, black slip dress with a black underwear set underneath. Her look was said to have captured the attention of Prince William, and the Telegraph reports that very outfit sold at auction in 2011 for £78,000 ($136,777 AUD).

In 2012, the Duchess even made a joke about her modelling experience to a St Andrews undergraduate, while attending a dinner for the 600th anniversary for the charity appeal.

"I hope you weren't involved in the fashion show. You never know what you are going to be asked to wear," she said, according to The Mirror.

Although most of the Duchess' university experience has been defined by the beginnings of her love story with Prince William, she was known to be keen on sports and auditioned for the university hockey team. She eventually graduated with honours in 2005.

Now, add that to the fact she successfully fought the patriarchy with a glass of wine in hand (a tipple after a long day of study should be accessible to all genders, of course), and you can see why she's a wonder woman for the ages.

