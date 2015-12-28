News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

entertainment

Kate Hudson shares photos from her unconventional family Christmas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even if you’re no longer together, doesn’t mean you can’t spend the festive season with your ex, right?

For most people this would be the last thing they’d want to do. But it’s exactly what Kate Hudson did.

The Almost Famous actress took to the ‘gram to share a snap with her former love bird, Muse front man, Matt Bellamy.

The photo was captioned  ‘From our #ModernFamily to your #WhateverKindaFamilyIsYourKindaFamily we send you much love and blessings on this Christmas Eve ❤️???? #ExMas #HolidayFun #SantasComing’.

The pair confirmed their split in December last year with Bellamy stating, ‘we’re both very happy, it’s for the best’,

“We always go home. I grew up in Colorado and we always [go] back to Colorado. The whole family comes – my brothers and all of the kids and at some point during Christmas we all get together and do that,” Hudson said.

“We’re [a] super traditional Christmas family. Mum and I decorate the house. We make snowmen – kind of magical.”

Would you spend Christmas with an ex? Let us know in the comments.

Tags: celebrity , current-affairs , women

Related Stories

Recommended