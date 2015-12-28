Kate Hudson shares photos from her unconventional family Christmas.

Even if you’re no longer together, doesn’t mean you can’t spend the festive season with your ex, right?

For most people this would be the last thing they’d want to do. But it’s exactly what Kate Hudson did.

The Almost Famous actress took to the ‘gram to share a snap with her former love bird, Muse front man, Matt Bellamy.

The photo was captioned ‘From our #ModernFamily to your #WhateverKindaFamilyIsYourKindaFamily we send you much love and blessings on this Christmas Eve ❤️???? #ExMas #HolidayFun #SantasComing’.

The pair confirmed their split in December last year with Bellamy stating, ‘we’re both very happy, it’s for the best’,

“We always go home. I grew up in Colorado and we always [go] back to Colorado. The whole family comes – my brothers and all of the kids and at some point during Christmas we all get together and do that,” Hudson said.

“We’re [a] super traditional Christmas family. Mum and I decorate the house. We make snowmen – kind of magical.”

