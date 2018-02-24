This is Kate Hudson's stance on gun control. Thoughts?

Hollywood heavyweight Kate Hudson says she does not believe in changing the US constitution, despite passionate debate about the right to bear arms in the wake of the Florida school shooting.

Speaking at a Business Chicks lunch in Sydney to a 1600-person crowd, Hudson said though she acknowledges gun laws should be stricter, they should not be abolished altogether.

“I’m a great believer in upholding the constitution … I believe in upholding our second constitution amendment [the right of the people to keep and bear arms],” the 38-year-old mother of two said, according to Fairfax.

She went to add her conflicted views stem from her “very interesting political background”, growing up as the child of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.

“My dad Kurt is a libertarian and mum is quite liberal, so I grew up with very different political views for an American household, which is actually kind of rare,” she said.

“They are polar opposites. All of us kids ended up somewhere in the middle.”

Hudson’s thoughts come in the wake of one of the most lively debates about gun control in US history.

Earlier this month, a former student walked into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and killed 17 of his former classmates and teachers.

In the aftermath of the shooting, students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas have been public and vocal about the need for gun control. The most powerful speech came from high school senior, Emma Gonzalez, who promised this week’s shooting would be last mass shooting in America.

“Every single person up here today, all these people should be home grieving. But instead we are up here standing together because if all our government and President can do is send thoughts and prayers, then it’s time for victims to be the change that we need to see. Since the time of the Founding Fathers and since they added the Second Amendment to the Constitution, our guns have developed at a rate that leaves me dizzy. The guns have changed but our laws have not,” she said.

“We certainly do not understand why it should be harder to make plans with friends on weekends than to buy an automatic or semi-automatic weapon. In Florida, to buy a gun you do not need a permit, you do not need a gun license, and once you buy it you do not need to register it. You do not need a permit to carry a concealed rifle or shotgun. You can buy as many guns as you want at one time.”