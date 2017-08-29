CULT BUY: The foundation that's so full coverage, it made this man's tattoos disappear.

When it comes to foundation, there’s full-coverage and then there’s this.

Yes, we may have just found the world’s most full-coverage foundation. Meet the Kat Von D Lock It Foundation, $49.

A Dublin makeup artist going by the name of MarieMisfitx on Instagram has shared the product in action and WOW.

“Can you believe this is the same person??? I used nothing but @katvondbeauty Lock It foundation & Lock it powder. Just 3 layers!!!,” she wrote on Instagram after using it on a completely tattooed model for a video.

The Kat Von D makeup artist later explained she used one layer of translucent powder between each layers to ensure it didn’t budge, with just three layers in total.

You would never know what lies underneath. (As a side note, the makeup removal video is just as mesmerising.

It’s not the first time beauty lovers have proven the power of the product.

Last year, @angelina_heartless shared her own picture of instant tattoo removal.

“I work in the corporate world and DO NOT know what I would do without your foundation and concealer to cover my tattoo and all around great coverage. Thank you!,” she wrote.

Considering its namesake founder also has plenty of tattoos over her body and face, you can bet that this was tried and tested for that very reason.

And if it can do that for tattoos, you can bet that blemish, pimple or whatever you want to cover up will be no match for the foundation.

Even better, it’s available in 32 inclusive shades and the whole range is vegan friendly.

Available online and in store at Sephora, this is definitely one to have in your makeup arsenal.

